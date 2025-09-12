"Awful take" - Ex-American pro faces peak embarrassment as bold Carlos Alcaraz prediction backfires

Former tennis pro Sam Querrey was humiliated as his bold ranking prediction on Carlos Alcaraz went terribly wrong. The Spaniard rose to the No. 1 spot on the PIF ATP rankings, outpacing Jannik Sinner, following his US Open title win on Sunday.Alcaraz showed extraordinary skills, hitting 10 aces and winning 84 per cent of points on first serve, stripping arch-rival Sinner of his dreams of winning a third major title this season. He took a 6-2, 3-,6 6-1, 6-4 victory to win his second Grand Slam title this season and an overall sixth major title win.Querrey, who, along with other former ATP stars, John Isner, Steve Johnson, and Jack Sock, runs the Nothing Major Podcast, predicted during November last year that Alcaraz would end the 2025 season at No. 5.“I can see him ending next year at like five in the world. Not like two or three, five!” he said.However, during the 2025 US Open debrief episode of their podcast, Johnson refreshed Querrey's memory about his earlier remark. A prompt apology by Querrey followed this, as he said:“It was an awful take from me last year. Awful take! My apologies, Carlos. I was dead wrong! We swing and miss occasionally!”Take a look at the conversation from a snippet posted by the show on their Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRafael Nadal recently took a bold stance on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner being labeled as the next 'Big 3', protesting against the comparison.Carlos Alcaraz impressed with himself after US Open winCarlos Alcaraz lifted the US Open trophy on September 8, for the second time in his career, since winning his first one in New York as a 19-year-old in 2022. After his win, the Spaniard admitted that he exceeded his own expectations with how things panned out for him this season.Reclaiming the world No. 1 rank, the six-time Grand Slam champion, during the post-match press conference, said:&quot;Well, it's great when you achieve the goals you set up yourself at the beginning of the year. It feels amazing. So, since I got the chance to recover the No. 1, it was one of the first goals that I had during the season just to try to recover the No. 1 as soon as possible or end the year as a No. 1.&quot;The 22-year-old hopes to continue his remarkable track record and will represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup, which starts on September 19.