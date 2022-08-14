"Aww you're the best"- Chris Evert and Pam Shriver have heart-warming exchange on Twitter

Chris Evert and Pam Shriver, who are both rather active on Twitter, were involved in a fun yet heart-warming exchange on the social media platform.

A Twitter user wrote about the latter's victory at the 1987 Canadian Open, where she beat Evert 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker defeated Zina Garrison to win the Canadian Open title in 1987. They paired up in doubles a year later and won Gold at the Seoul Olympics



F Garrison

SF Evert

QF Sabatini

3rd Jordan

2nd Hakami

Shriver replied to the tweet by pointing out that the victory ended Evert's 17-match winning streak against herself.

"This tournament ended a 0-17 head to head vs @ChrissieEvert," Shriver wrote.

Evert retweeted Shriver's tweet with a series of emojis and the latter replied to it by saying that she still had the note the 18-time Grand Slam champion left for her at the hotel ahead of the final against Zina Garrison.

"Happy Anniversary pal! I still have the note you left me at hotel wishing me luck in the finals!" Shriver wrote.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver 🏼 🏼 🏼 @ChrissieEvert Happy Anniversary pal! I still have the note you left me at hotel wishing me luck in the finals! @ChrissieEvert Happy Anniversary pal! I still have the note you left me at hotel wishing me luck in the finals! 👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼

Evert then responded:

"Awwww, you're the best..."

Chris Evert and Pam Shriver squared off on three more occasions following their meeting at the 1987 Canadian Open. Evert won 7-5, 6-3 in Filderstadt that year. However, Shriver won the last two matches between the pair, beating Evert 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in the final of the 1987 Virginia Slims of New England.

Shriver's last meeting against the 18-time Grand Slam champion came in the quarterfinals of the 1988 WTA Championships, where she won 7-5, 6-4.

What is Chris Evert up to these days?

Evert makes an appearance on Centre Court during its centenary celebrations

Chris Evert was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer in January of this year. The 18-time Grand Slam champion completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session in May.

The 67-year-old made an appearance on Centre Court, along with other Wimbledon champions, during the court's centenary celebrations in July.

Evert recently tweeted about the women's singles draw for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati that will see Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu lock horns in the opening round.

"This draw," she wrote

The 67-year-old also heaped praise on Tommy Paul, who reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open before losing to Dan Evans.

"When did @Tommy Paul1 get SO good? So incredibly good?????" Evert wrote.

