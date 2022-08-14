Create
"Aww you're the best"- Chris Evert and Pam Shriver have heart-warming exchange on Twitter

Chris Evert and Pam Shriver had a fun exchange on Twitter
Neelabhra Roy
Modified Aug 14, 2022 10:54 PM IST

Chris Evert and Pam Shriver, who are both rather active on Twitter, were involved in a fun yet heart-warming exchange on the social media platform.

A Twitter user wrote about the latter's victory at the 1987 Canadian Open, where she beat Evert 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals.

35 years ago Pam Shriver 🇺🇸 defeated Zina Garrison 🇺🇸 to win the Canadian Open title in 1987. They paired up in doubles a year later and won Gold at the Seoul Olympics F Garrison 🇺🇸 SF Evert 🇺🇸 QF Sabatini 🇦🇷 3rd Jordan 🇺🇸 2nd Hakami 🇺🇸 1st Bye https://t.co/mpXJp7VLrM

Shriver replied to the tweet by pointing out that the victory ended Evert's 17-match winning streak against herself.

"This tournament ended a 0-17 head to head vs @ChrissieEvert," Shriver wrote.
@TheTennisTalker @beyondthegold This tournament ended an 0-17 head to head vs @ChrissieEvert 🙄

Evert retweeted Shriver's tweet with a series of emojis and the latter replied to it by saying that she still had the note the 18-time Grand Slam champion left for her at the hotel ahead of the final against Zina Garrison.

"Happy Anniversary pal! I still have the note you left me at hotel wishing me luck in the finals!" Shriver wrote.
@ChrissieEvert Happy Anniversary pal! I still have the note you left me at hotel wishing me luck in the finals! 👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼

Evert then responded:

"Awwww, you're the best..."
Awwww, you’re the best….😘 twitter.com/phshriver/stat…

Chris Evert and Pam Shriver squared off on three more occasions following their meeting at the 1987 Canadian Open. Evert won 7-5, 6-3 in Filderstadt that year. However, Shriver won the last two matches between the pair, beating Evert 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in the final of the 1987 Virginia Slims of New England.

Shriver's last meeting against the 18-time Grand Slam champion came in the quarterfinals of the 1988 WTA Championships, where she won 7-5, 6-4.

What is Chris Evert up to these days?

Evert makes an appearance on Centre Court during its centenary celebrations
Chris Evert was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer in January of this year. The 18-time Grand Slam champion completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session in May.

espn.com/tennis/story?i… https://t.co/B8WwKxsFmc

The 67-year-old made an appearance on Centre Court, along with other Wimbledon champions, during the court's centenary celebrations in July.

Evert recently tweeted about the women's singles draw for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati that will see Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu lock horns in the opening round.

"This draw," she wrote
This draw….🥵🫣😲 twitter.com/wta_insider/st…

The 67-year-old also heaped praise on Tommy Paul, who reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open before losing to Dan Evans.

"When did @Tommy Paul1 get SO good? So incredibly good?????" Evert wrote.
When did @TommyPaul1 get SO good? So incredibly good?????👍👏

