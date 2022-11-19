"Awwwww mutual admiration" – Chris Evert thanks Anett Kontaveit for picking the American as her favorite tennis Twitter account

Anett Kontaveit regards Chris Evert as a tennis player whose tweets are highly appealing.

The 26-year-old recently participated in Tennis Channel's Confessional Cart series, where she responded to humorous questions for points.

18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert reacted to Anett Kontaveit's for picking her Twitter account as her favorite and asserted mutual admiration for the World No. 17:

"Awwwww, mutual admiration, @AnettKontaveit."

During the same series, Kontaveit claimed Ons Jabeur as the most chatty player on tour. When asked about the player she would go on a road trip with, she asserted that she would go on a trip with the Tunisian:

"Ons again. She talks a lot. I don't talk that much. So it's good balance."

When asked which reality series Kontaveit would want to star in, the 26-year-old responded:

"I can't see myself in Love Island or something, but I have watched it. I love Love Island. I love Molly Mae from a couple of seasons ago. That was the season I watched and followed from the beginning. I'm not sure it's something to be proud of (laughs)."

Petra Kvitova is the most considerate player on tour, according to World No. 17, but there are a few others:

"There's a few very kind people. I kind of remember Petra Kvitova first, but there's definitely a few more."

A look at Anett Kontaveit's 2022 season

Anett Kontaveit registered a 29-16 win-loss record for the year.

Anett Kontaveit had a solid start to the season, winning the title in St. Petersburg and making it all the way to the semifinals in Sydney. However, her season was severely affected by a series of illnesses.

She ran out of gas after making the final in Doha, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. After a succession of early exits, she made it to the final in Hamburg.

Second-seeded for the US Open, Kontaveit was dominated by Serena Williams, now retired, in the second round. The World No. 17 fell to Barbora Krejickova in the Tallinn tournament final in straight sets.

Kontaveit, the defending champion and third seed at the Ostrava Open, withdrew after losing the first set, 6-7(3), 0-1, against Tereza Martincová, an unseeded opponent. Shortly after, she revealed that she would not be returning for the 2022 season due to a back injury. The 26-year-old registered a 29-16 win-loss record for the year.

