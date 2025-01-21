"Baby Foe to me" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shows her love for the American in an endearing message on his birthday

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday, January 20. His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, who often supports him at his matches, expressed her love with a heartfelt birthday message.

Broomfield has frequently expressed her love for Tiafoe on social media. To celebrate her boyfriend's 27th birthday, she shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring two photos of them embracing - one from the past and another taken recently.

"They say age is still a number so you're still baby foe to meee. Happy birthday @bigfoe1998," she captioned the post.

Check out her post below:

Tiafoe shared birthday wishes he received on his Instagram story and also reposted one of Broomfield's stories, which featured the couple enjoying each other’s company on a boat.

"Love you," he wrote.

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @bigfoe1998)

The former World No. 10 recently announced that he would leave Nike to partner with Canadian brand Lululemon and wear the brand's apparel on the court. Moreover, Broomfield supported Tiafoe and expressed pride in his decision.

Broomfield, a former Canadian tennis professional, earned accolades such as ACC Freshman of the Year and ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year. She also achieved a career-high WTA ranking of No. 680. The 27-year-old is no longer active in competitive tennis and dedicates her time to the Ayan Broomfield Foundation, which equips individuals in need with athletic gear.

"It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey": When Ayan Broomfield reflected on her relationship history with Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at Laver Cup 2023 - Image Source: Getty

In an interview with Essence last year, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, shared that a mutual friend introduced them. She added that they quickly became best friends before transitioning into a romantic relationship.

"We both played junior tennis at a very high level. I’m from Canada, so I was playing for my country, Frances was playing for the States. And then one of our mutual friends was like, ‘Well, you guys actually would be really good friends.’ So we started talking then and became best friends for a bit. It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey,” Broomfield said.

One of Tiafoe's most significant career achievements came when he defeated 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open. Reflecting on that victory, Broomfield remarked:

"Overnight it was such a huge, huge drastic change. I think it helped that we were so close because it was a lot. It was a lot very quickly, and we were not expecting it."

Frances Tiafoe’s most recent match was at the 2025 Australian Open. The American was unable to perform at his best and was eliminated in the second round.

