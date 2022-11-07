Baby's day out: Caroline Wozniacki shares a picture of taking her newborn out in a stroller

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki recently gave her fans a peek into her life after the birth of her son, James. Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, became parents for the second time on October 24.

The Dane posted a picture of herself alongside James in a stroller on a sunny morning.

"On the move," Caroline Wozniacki captioned the picture.

Wozniacki had earlier announced the birth of her second child on Instagram, informing fans of her well-being and that of her child.

"Family of 4👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," Wozniacki captioned her post.

The former World No. 1 also posted pictures of a "family shoot" the day before giving birth to James.

"The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot! ❤️☺️ Thank you @masha_fisherisland for taking these photos for us," Wozniacki captioned her post.

Earlier this week, the Dane posted pictures alongside her daughter in identical outfits.

"Me and my mini," Wozniacki wrote.

Celebrities congratulate Caroline Wozniacki on the birth of her second child

2020 Australian Open - Day 11

Caroline Wozniacki joined the likes of notable tennis players such as Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Elina Svitlona to have children this year.

The Dane received congratulatory messages from a number of tennis players, past and present, as well as celebrities.

Teen sensation Holger Rune congratulated the couple.

"Fantastic. Welcome to the world baby boy," Holger Rune wrote.

Wozniacki's former rival Ana Ivanovic and Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, also reacted to the joyful news.

"Congratulations! So happy for you," Ivanovic wrote.

"We are so so so so happy for you!!" Decker wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki is perhaps best known for winning the Australian Open in 2018. In 2010, she became the first woman from a Scandinavian country to achieve the No. 1 ranking, holding the position for a total of 71 weeks. She retired in 2020 following a third-round loss at the Australian Open.

Poll : 0 votes