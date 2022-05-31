"Baby sis killing the runway"- Venus Williams raves about Serena Williams' walk on the Off-White runway show

Venus Williams could not hide her delight about Serena Williams' walk at the Off-White runway show, which took place during Paris Fashion Week back in February.

The clothing company, founded by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, recently posted a video of the 40-year-old walk the runaway in a show titled "Spaceship Earth: An 'Imaginary Experience.'" Serena wore a printed high-neck long-sleeve top and pants underneath a knee-length dress.

Venus Williams shared the video on her Instagram story and raved about her sister's walk.

"Baby Sis killing the runway," Venus Williams said

Venus Williams' story on Instagram about Serena's walk on the Off-White runway show

During the Off-White runway show, the clothing brand presented its Fall 2022 collection, which was the last collection Abloh was part of as he died in November 2021 following a battle with cancer.

Speaking about the event, Serena Williams wrote on Instagram back in March that she was grateful to walk on the show wearing a collection that her dear friend was a part of.

"I had an unbelievable time walking in the Off-White show. Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection that he was still a part of was something I could not miss. Thank you for the opportunity. I am so grateful to show love to my friend," Serena Williams said.

Serena and Venus Williams are both involved in the fashion industry. While the former has her own clothing line S by Serena, her sister owns a fashion line called EleVen.

Venus' company recently launched their new collection called Star Seeds.

Serena Williams receives criticism for her comments on Texas School shooting

Williams received a lot of criticism for her comments on the Texas School Shooting

Williams' statements on the Texas School Shooting that happened a few days ago did not go down well with a lot of people on social media. The American wrote in her tweet that she expected 'God's Kingdom to come'.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes. I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with”. Matt 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:1-5 I have been truly heartbroken by these heinous shootings.I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes. I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with”. Matt 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:1-5 I have been truly heartbroken by these heinous shootings. 💔💔 I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes. I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with”. Matt 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:1-5

Williams is a Jehoviah's Witness, a religious group which is of the opinion that the establishment of a 'Kingdom of God' is the only solution to all of humanity's problems.

Several people slammed Serena on Twitter for her statements, with one fan calling her disrespectful, insensitive, despicable and distasteful.

"Very disrespectful, insensitive, despicable and distasteful - She literally believes that MORE children will be killed in Armageddon; asking people to pray for an event wherein God kills children, women, families, anyone who does not support “his kingdom."

lester somrah @lestersomrah Serena Williams @serenawilliams I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes. I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with”. Matt 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:1-5 I have been truly heartbroken by these heinous shootings.I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes. I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with”. Matt 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:1-5 I have been truly heartbroken by these heinous shootings. 💔💔 I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes. I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with”. Matt 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:1-5 Very disrespectful, insensitive, despicable & distasteful - She "literally believes that MORE children will be killed in Armageddon; asking people to pray for an event wherein God kills children, women, families, anyone who does not support “his kingdom.” twitter.com/serenawilliams… Very disrespectful, insensitive, despicable & distasteful - She "literally believes that MORE children will be killed in Armageddon; asking people to pray for an event wherein God kills children, women, families, anyone who does not support “his kingdom.” twitter.com/serenawilliams…

