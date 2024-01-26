Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared a heartfelt farewell message following her time at the Australian Open, where she accompanied her boyfriend for his thrilling run to the quarterfinals.

Riddle posted a series of photos documenting her memorable moments from the Grand Slam tournament, which included meeting other tennis WAGs, trying out local delicacies, and cheering on her partner from the stands.

Riddle, who has been dating Fritz since 2020, accompanied him to Australia for his eighth appearance at the Melbourne Major. Fritz defeated Facundo Diaz Acosta, Hugo Gaston, Fabian Marozsan, and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the last eight, where he lost to the defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Riddle shared some of the highlights of her Aussie adventure on Instagram, such as posing from the stands at the Rod Laver Arena, her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, and a picture of her embracing Fritz after his win over Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

Additionally, Riddle shared a letter from a fan, and pictures with other WAGs, such as Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, and Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield. At last, she shared a clip of her vomiting after losing the Vegemite challenge, where she had to eat a spoonful of the sour spread.

Riddle captioned the post with a witty and emotional message, saying that she would miss everything about Australia, except for the Vegemite.

"back to 11 months of separation anxiety from quokkas, timtams, melbourne coffee, hot aussie girls, salad sandwiches & so much more. won’t miss the vegemite though. so much love. till next time," Riddle wrote.

"Misogynistic sports culture has made out "WAG" to have negative connotations around it" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, at the US Open 2023

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently talked about how she remains undeterred by those who underestimate her.

During a recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar magazine, the 26-year-old said that being labeled as a 'WAG' (Wives and Girlfriends of Athletes) doesn't bother her.

"If people want to disregard me because I’m “just a WAG,” so be it. It’s a privilege to be underestimated," Riddle said. "No offense taken — the only reason I would take offense to that is because the misogynistic sports culture has made out “WAG” to have negative connotations around it."

"Anyone in the position of being a partner to a professional athlete knows how difficult and stressful it is to support someone in their position," she added.

Riddle added that she wants to broaden the influence of tennis through her contributions.

"I have made and will continue to make a name for myself within the sport by looking at tennis from a feminine perspective and introducing it to a younger audience through fun and educational content," she added.