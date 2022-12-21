"Back on court with my new coach!"- Caroline Wozniacki shares glimpses of tennis outing with daughter Olivia  

Almost three years since her retirement, Caroline Wozniacki hasn't let it hold her back from the practice courts. She was recently joined by her daughter Olivia in what looked like the Dane's most delightful hitting session till date.

Wozniacki bid farewell to tennis after the 2020 Australian Open, having won her only Grand Slam at the same venue two years earlier. The then 29-year-old affirmed her plans to embrace parenthood, along with husband and NBA player David Lee, and gave birth to Olivia Wozniacki Lee in June 2021. The couple welcomed their son James in October this year.

The former World No. 1 took to social media on Tuesday to share a clip from a practice session where she was joined by her daughter and father. With Piotr Wozniacki looking on, baby Olivia avidly fed her mother tennis balls whilst seated in a ball cart.

While the toddler thoroughly relished the opportunity, the Major champion was compelled to put her agility to the test. In the post, Caroline Wozniacki mentioned how baby Olivia helped her be "on her toes" as she struck some forehands.

"Back on court with my new coach! She keeps me on my toes!," wrote the 2018 Australian Open champion.

Several members from within and beyond the tennis community reacted to the adorable post. Celebrated golfer Michelle West, Canadian tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard, and former player Nicole Gibbs, amongst others, showered the mother-daughter duo with plenty of love and adoration.

Caroline Wozniacki confident that good friend Serena Williams' retirement is decisive

Caroline Wozniacki & Serena Williams finished as finalists in doubles at 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki has frequently offered her opinions on some of tennis' most significant moments over the past year. After Serena Williams capped her legendary career at the 2022 US Open, fans broke out into an emotional discourse on whether Williams would consider returning to the sport.

While speaking to Tennis Channel, however, Wozniacki opined that her long-time friend's retirement is definitive, and that she is looking forward to plenty of other things beyond the tennis court.

"She has a million things going on. I don't think we'll see her on a professional tennis court again," Wozniacki remarked.

"If she [Serena Williams] plays an exhibition, I think that would be lucky but I don't think we will see her back playing on tour. Just so many things going on. I think she loves the game so much, it's been her life for so many years but at the same time, she's busy," she added.

