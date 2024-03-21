Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently stunned in a green outfit at the F1 Australian Grand Prix's Glamour on the Grid event in Melbourne.

Riddle is a Los Angeles-based social media influencer who is known for blending her love for tennis with fashion. She is seen donning glamorous yet tasteful outfits while attending Fritz's matches around the world.

On Wednesday, March 20, Riddle attended the Glamour on the Grid Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix launch party. This party has been taking place for the past eight years and precedes the F1 Australian Grand Prix, which is slated to commence on Sunday, March 24.

Morgan Riddle was seen attending the party in a stunning vibrant green dress to kick off the pre-race festivities. She took to social media to share a series of photos of her ensemble and expressed happiness about being back in her "favorite" place, Australia.

"Don’t forget to wear your greens 🏎️ ❤️‍🔥 so happy to be back in my favorite place & kicking it off last night at @ausgp glamour on the grid ✨ ad #ausgp," Riddle captioned her Instagram post.

The 26-year-old revealed that her evening gown was designed by Australian designer Rachel Gilbert. Her makeup was done by Chantelle Baker, while her hair was styled by celebrity hairdresser Marie Uva.

Screen grab of Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories

Morgan Riddle also shared pictures of herself interviewing the Alpine F1 Team and the newly appointed CEO of the Australian Grand Prix, Travis Auld.

"Asked the CEO of Aus GP how he feels about growing the crossover of fashion x F1 (he approves)," Riddle wrote.

Screen grab of Riddle's Instagram stories

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle promises to be at Miami Open 2024 before American's opener

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Before heading to Australia for the Glamour on the Grid Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix launch party, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle had revealed that she will be back in America to support Fritz at the 2024 Miami Open.

"ps Taylor [Fritz] doesn't even play his first match in Miami until this weekend so I will be back for the open after his first round," Riddle wrote.

Riddle's Instagram story

Fritz will kick off his campaign in Florida in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. His first match will be against Brazilian player Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Taylor Fritz will be looking to secure a second title on home soil after his victory at the Delray Beach Open earlier this year.