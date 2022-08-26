"Bad boys of tennis is not what I’d say when two of them have been accused of domestic violence" - Fans slam article for clubbing Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune with Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev

An article featuring Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune faced the wrath of tennis fans. The New York Post published an article highlighting the quartet's challenge for the upcoming US Open, with the headline calling them the 'bad boys' of tennis.

All four players have had controversial pasts, with Zverev and Kyrgios being involved in off-court controversies as well, in the form of domestic abuse allegations.

Tsitsipas had a high-tension Wimbledon third-round clash with Kyrgios earlier this year. He has also been in the news for on-court coaching violations in the past and his long bathroom breaks during matches, much to the dissent of some of his colleagues. Meanwhile, Rune was fined by the ATP last year for using homophobic slurs during a match.

While the article in question clubbed all four players as 'bad boys', tennis fans disagreed with the idea of clubbing Rune and Tsitsipas along with Kyrgios and Zverev due to the nature of the allegations against the latter duo.

"Bad boys of tennis is not what I’d say when two of them have been credibly accused of domestic violence," one fan wrote.

"Bad boys of tennis is not what I'd say when two of them have been credibly accused of domestic violence," one fan wrote.





"How do you wake you one day and think: oh yes today I will group together two alleged abusers, a moody teenager and a guy that goes to the bathroom too often and call them all The 'bad boys' of tennis. Please, be serious," another fan commented.

"Tsitsipas and Rune have had their on-court issues, but lumping them in with 2 players accused of domestic abuse is utterly disgraceful," read a tweet.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the article featuring Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune:

"An absolutely embarrassing clickbait headline. Please delete this and do better," one fan tweeted.

"It's absolutely outrageous to me that Tsitsipas gets more hate on this app than Zverev & Kyrgios. People would rather hate those with a different perspective of things than those who batter their girlfriends... Jeez," another fan wrote.

"Society and the media in society have sunk very deep if two athletes in this article accused of domestic violence are called 'bad boys' and featuring positive headlines and that is all 'normal'..." one fan commented.

"So not only are two of them credibly accused abusers, but Zverev isn't even playing!" another fan pointed out.

Zverev withdrew from the 2022 US Open earlier this week as he is still not fully fit to play in a Grand Slam tournament after undergoing surgery for an ankle surgery he sustained at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios enters the US Open in fine form, having won the Citi Open after reaching his maiden Major final at Wimbledon.

Tennis fan files lawsuit against Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

A tennis fan who was accused of being drunk by Nick Kyrgios during the 2022 Wimbledon final has filed a lawsuit against the Australian player for his claims against her.

During the match, Kyrgios complained to the chair umpire, saying the fan was disturbing him while he was serving. He then urged the umpire and tournament supervisor to remove the woman from the stands.

The fan was ejected from Centre Court but was later allowed to return to her seat. She has now filed a lawsuit against Kyrgios for causing her "very substantial damage and distress."

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me. Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress," read a statement from the fan's legal team, according to The Daily Mail.









During the match, Kyrgios said: "She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."

The spectator further stated that any damages acquired as a result of the lawsuit will be donated to charity.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios will start his 2022 US Open campaign against his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

