Bad Homburg Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

After a successful inaugural edition last year, the Bad Homburg Open is back with an even bigger and better version of the tournament. The second edition of the WTA 250 grasscourt event is scheduled to take place from June 19-25.

Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic and Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep are the top four seeds in the tournament. Also in the mix are 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens and 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan. Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki also received a wildcard into the main draw.

Aryna Sabalenka was set to compete as well, but withdrew from the event. Nevertheless, the tournament features plenty of high-profile names as players begin their final preparations for Wimbledon.

On that note, here's all the information you need to know about the Bad Homburg Open.

What is the Bad Homburg Open?

Due to a dearth of grasscourt tournaments on the ATP and WTA tours, the All England Club announced in 2019 that they'll invest in new events on both the tours. The Bad Homburg Open was one such event.

The inaugural edition was originally to be held in 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic. The debut edition of the event took place in 2021 and was quite a success.

The tournament is held at Bad Homburg in the Hochtaunuskreis district in the state of Hesse, Germany. Former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, one of Germany's most successful athletes, is the tournament ambassador. She also played a major role in the set-up of the event.

Players

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 French Open.

Daria Kasatkina is the top seed and is in good form at the moment. She reached the quarterfinals in Berlin and will take on home favorite Andrea Petkovic in the first round.

Belinda Bencic is the second seed and is currently in the semifinals of the Berlin Open this week. The Swiss will commence her campaign against home hope and 2013 Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber will start off against a qualifier. Simona Halep, currently a semifinalist in Birmingham, will face 2021 runner-up Katerina Siniakova in the opening round.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw in Bad Homburg (WTA 250), where Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic, Angelique Kerber, and Simona Halep are the top seeds. Main draw in Bad Homburg (WTA 250), where Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic, Angelique Kerber, and Simona Halep are the top seeds. https://t.co/LnbKVfNwdG

Former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu was handed a tough draw as she's set to face French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan in the first round. Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, will begin her grass season at the Bad Homburg Open and is up against Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round.

The full draw can be accessed here.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will begin on Saturday, June 18, with the main draw play starting on Sunday, June 19. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be held next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

The singles final will begin at 1:30 pm local time on Saturday, June 25, followed by the doubles final.

The tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is $251,750, with the winner walking away with €15,922 and 280 ranking points.

Where to watch

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Germany: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Eurosport and Tennis Channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far