Bad Homburg Open 2023: Bianca Andreescu vs Rebeka Masarova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Bianca Andreescu vs Rebeka Masarova.

Date: June 27, 2023.

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $259,303.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Bianca Andreescu vs Rebeka Masarova preview

Bianca Andreescu in action at the French Open

Fifth seed Bianca Andreescu will take on Rebeka Masarova in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday.

Andreescu started the grass-court season at the bett1open in Berlin following a third-round exit at the French Open. The Canadian suffered a 7-6 (0), 7-5 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the opening round.

She then entered the Bad Homburg Open as the fifth seed and faced Sonay Kartal in the opening round. Andreescu broke serve in the first two games of the opening set and went on to win it 6-2. However, Kartal made a crucial break in the sixth game of the second set and won it 6-3 to force the match into a decider.

Andreescu broke early in the third set but the Brit broke her back in the seventh game. The Canadian eventually made another break of serve in the final game of the match to win the set 7-5 and book her place in the second round.

Masarova, meanwhile, has won eight out of 16 WTA Tour main-draw matches so far this season. Her best performance was reaching the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The Spaniard also started the grass-court season at the bett1open in Berlin and suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Nadia Podoroska in the opening round. She then entered the the Bad Homburg Open and faced Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round.

Masarova broke serve in the sixth game of the opening set and went on to win it 6-3. She then dominated the second set and cruised to a 3-0 lead after breaking twice. No further breaks took place and the Spaniard won 6-2 to book her place in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Bianca Andreescu vs Rebeka Masarova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Andreescu and Masarova currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Bianca Andreescu vs Rebeka Masarova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Bianca Andreescu -225 -1.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-135) Rebeka Masarova +175 +1.5 (-145) Under 21.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Bianca Andreescu vs Rebeka Masarova prediction

Andreescu will enter the match as the favorite to win considering some of the performances she has produced so far this season.

The Canadian served seven aces in her first-round match at Bad Homburg and will look to fetch more of those on Tuesday as well. Shee hits her shots with a lot of power and can always mix them up with slices and dropshots. Andreescu's on-court movement will also come in handy.

Masarova, meanwhile, was very strong on her first serve in her last match, serving four aces and winning 26 out of 34 points. However, her second serve was a little rusty as she won only six out of 14 points on it.

The Spaniard has beaten a few higher-ranked players so far this season but she will have to be at her best in order to win this upcoming contest.

Andreescu hasn't been particularly impressive following her injury in Miami. However, she should be able to get the better of Masarova and reach the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

