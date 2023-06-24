Bad Homburg Open 2023: women's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

The third edition of the Bad Homburg Open will be held from Saturday, June 24 and it will be Iga Swiatek's first tournament on grass this season.

Caroline Garcia won the tournament last year by beating Bianca Andreescu 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The Frenchwoman will not be defending her title as she will compete at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne instead.

Iga Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win the tournament but the likes of Liudmila Samsonova, Donna Vekic and Bianca Andreescu are capable of challenging for the title as well.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Bad Homburg Open.

What is the Bad Homburg Open?

The Bad Homburg Open is a grasscourt event that takes place in the month of June. The inaugural edition of the tournament was scheduled to be held in 2020 but was canceled. Instead, it took place in 2021, with Angelique Kerber defeating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Caroline Garcia is the only other player to have won the tournament.

Venue

The TC Bad Homburg in Bad Homburg, Germany is the venue for the WTA 250 event.

Players

Iga Swiatek in action at the French Open

Iga Swiatek is the top seed and the favorite to win the tournament. However, the Pole hasn't been particularly impressive on grass so far, so there is a fair chance of others challenging for the title.

Liudmila Samsonova is the second seed at the WTA 250 event and previously won the bett1open in 2021. The Russian will be expected to have a good run and she can challenge Swiatek if she is at her best.

Third seed Donna Vekic has won 34 out of 57 matches on grass so far in her career and is another player who is capable of having a good run in Bad Homburg.

Last year's runner-up Bianca Andreescu is seeded fifth at the tournament and will aim to go a step further this time around. The Canadian hasn't been at her best since her injury in Miami but the Bad Homburg Open could be the competition where she can regain her rhythm.

Mayar Sherif, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Varvara Gracheva are the remaining seeded players at the tournament.

Schedule

The main draw of the Bad Homburg Open will commence on Monday, June 27 with the opening round. The quarterfinals are set for June 30 while the semifinals will take place on July 1. The women's singles final is scheduled to take place on July 2.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the Bad Homburg Open is $259,303, with the winner earning $34,224 and 280 ranking points. Here is the prize money breakdown for the WTA 250 tournament:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $34,224 280 Runner-up $20,229 180 Semifinals $11,282 110 Quarterfinals $6,417 60 Round of 16 $5,080 30 Round of 32 $3,514 1

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the WTA 250 tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video and BBC Digital.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

