Bad Homburg Open 2024: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, and more 

The fourth edition of the Bad Homburg Open will start on Monday, June 24. It will be the first time the tournament is a WTA 500 event.

Katerina Siniakova won the competition in 2023 by defeating Lucia Bronzetti in the final. However, the Czech will have a very difficult title defense, as the likes of Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, Liudmila Samsonova and Emma Navarro are present, not to forget others like Mirra Andreeva.

What is the Bad Homburg Open?

The Bad Homburg Open is a grass-court event taking place in Bad Homburg. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 2021, with Angelique Kerber winning it after defeating Katerina Siniakova in the final. The Czech won the competition in 2023 while Caroline Garcia triumphed in 2022.

Venue

The TC Bad Homburg is the venue for this year's edition of the WTA 500 event.

Draw and Players

Maria Sakkari is the top seed at the Bad Homburg Open. While her form can go up and down, she's always someone to watch out for when at her best. Second seed Liudmila Samsonova suffered an opening-round loss in Berlin but won the Libema Open and will also be a top title contender.

Third seed Emma Navarro has produced some promising performances this season and is someone capable of going all the way, as is seventh seed Elina Svitolina, who takes on Angelique Kerber in the opening round.

The likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia, Victoria Azarenka, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Mirra Andreeva are among the other seeded players. Defending champion Katerina Siniakova starts off against Clara Burel in the opening round.

Schedule

The women's singles main draw of the Bad Homburg Open will start on June 24. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on Friday, June 28, while the semifinals are slated for Saturday, June 29. The singles and doubles finals are scheduled for Sunday, June 30.

Prize Money breakdown

The total prize pool for the WTA 500 event is $923,000, while the women's singles champion will earn $142,000. Here's the full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $142,000 500 Runner-up $87,665 325 Semifinals $51,205 195 Quarterfinals $24,200 108 Round of 16 $13,170 60 Round of 32 $8,860 1

Where to Watch?

Fans from the following countries can watch the WTA 500 event live on the following channels and websites:

USA: Viewers from the United States can watch live action in Berlin on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the matches live on Sky Sports

Canada: Canadian fans can watch the WTA 500 event on DAZN.

Germany: Fans in Germany can watch the matches in their city live on Sky Sports.