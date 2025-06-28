Bad Homburg Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Jessica Pegula and runner-up Iga Swiatek earn?

Jessica Pegula won her third title of at the 2025 Bad Hamburg Open on Saturday, June 28, defeating Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 in a commanding performance to lift the trophy. The win gives the American a much-needed boost just two days before her Wimbledon campaign gets underway.

Pegula's victory in Bad Homburg earned her a hefty $164,002 from the tournament's total prize pool of $1,064,510, while Swiatek took home $100,999. Second seed Jasmine Paolini and unseeded Linda Noskova received $59,001 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Third seed Mirra Andreeva, fifth seed Emma Navarro, eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, and unseeded Beatriz Haddad Maia each got $31,096 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Players eliminated in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open--including seventh seed Elina Svitolina, Leylah Fernandez, Naomi Osaka, Katerina Siniakova, Clara Tauson, Donna Vekic, Maria Sakkari, and Victoria Azarenka--each took home $15,824.

Sixth seed Diana Shanider, lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova, qualifier Olga Danilovic, Marta Kostyuk, Magdalena Frech, qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic, Belinda Bencic, Yulia Putintseva, wild card Laura Siegemund, lucky loser Ashlyn Krueger, wild card Tatjana Maria, and Elise Mertens each bagged $11,302 for an opening-round finish.

Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $8,769, while those who exited in the first round walked away with $4,485.

