"Baffled that Alexander Zverev is still allowed to play on the tour" - Fans react to the German being fined for assaulting former partner

Tennis fans recently reacted to the news of Alexander Zverev receiving a criminal order and being fined for assaulting his former partner and the mother of his child, Brenda Patea.

Earlier this year, the public prosecutor's office in Berlin filed an application for a criminal order against Zverev. Subsequently, Brenda Patea's management team also confirmed that the allegation against the former World No. 2 pertained to bodily harm.

Recently, a German court ruled against Zverev for causing physical harm to Patea and also imposed a substantial penalty of €450,000. In response, the 26-year-old tennis player lodged an objection, prompting the court to hear arguments from all parties involved. Consequently, it is highly likely that the case will proceed to a public trial.

Several fans took to social media to voice their disdain for Alexander Zverev's behavior and also commended the court's decision against the tennis star.

One fan expressed bewilderment over Zverev being allowed to play despite the ruling.

"We all know he did it. Baffled that he’s still allowed to play on the tour," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed that Zverev will play his next match at the ongoing 2023 Paris Masters as if nothing has happened.

"Wild that Alexander Zverev will walk on court tomorrow to play a match on the ATP Tour as if nothing's happened," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Alexander Zverev's criminal defense team: "The procedure is scandalous"

Alexander Zverev's criminal defense lawyers, Professor Dr. Alfred Dierlamm and Katharina Dierlamm, have released a statement asserting their client's innocence and denouncing the court's "scandalous" ruling.

The lawyers also stated that Zverev fully intends to pursue legal action in response to the accusation made by Brenda Patea as he vehemently denies the allegations leveled against him.

"The procedure is scandalous, there can be no question of a fair, constitutional procedure. Mr. Zverev will take every possible action against this.”

“Mr Zverev rejects the accusation made against him. The allegations made by the complainant alone on which the penalty order is based have already been confirmed by a forensic medical report from the recognized Berlin forensic doctor Prof. Dr. Tsokos, Charité Berlin, refuted,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, on the tennis side of things, Alexander Zverev is currently competing in the Paris Masters, with the aim of securing his spot in the ATP Finals. The German won his first match against Marton Fucsovics and will next face Ugo Humbert in the Round of 32.

Zverev currently holds the 7th position in the Race to Turin. With several competitors already eliminated from the Paris tournament, his chances of qualifying for the year-end championships are looking promising. He has also won the tournament twice before, claiming the title in both 2018 and 2021.