"Barbie or a ghost" - Aryna Sabalenka on dressing up for Halloween 

Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian tennis star, playfully discussed her Halloween costume ideas during a fun Q&A at the pre-tournament press conference in Cancun.

The WTA Finals is scheduled to run from October 29th to November 5th, 2023, and will showcase the top 8 ranked WTA players, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova, and Maria Sakkari

During the pre-tournament press conference, when asked about her Halloween costume plans, Aryna Sabalenka revealed that she's never had the opportunity to dress up for Halloween due to her tournament schedule. She playfully mentioned that if she were to dress up, she might consider going as Barbie, a ghost, or even a tiger, with some laughter.

“ Well, I think I never dressed up for the Halloween. I just didn't have a chance. We're always somewhere on the tournament.

If I would dress, I would be - I don't know... Barbie (laughter). The most popular for this year. Barbie or a ghost. I don't know. Need to think about that. Tiger (laughter). Now the ideas coming.” Sabalenka said

Major highlights from Aryna Sabalenka’s 2023 season

2023 US Open - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has had an incredible season, winning 3 out of her 11 career titles this year. It all began at the Adelaide International 1 – Women's singles, where she faced Czech tennis sensation Linda Nosková in the finals and defeated her 6–3, 7–6(7–4) to claim the title.

She then competed in the Australian Open and remarkably didn't lose a set throughout the tournament, except for the first set in the final against Rybakina. She won her first Grand Slam, defeating Elena Rybakina in the final with a score of 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, becoming the second Belarusian to win a Grand Slam title.

Speaking of other tournaments, she reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and Miami, as well as her first Indian Wells final, where she lost 7-6, 6-4 to Elena Rybakina in a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final.

Sabalenka also reached the final of the Stuttgart Open but lost to the eventual champion Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Not long after, they faced off again at the Madrid Open, but this time Sabalenka emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, winning her third title of the year.

At the French Open, she exited in the semifinals after a tough 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5 defeat at the hands of Karolína Muchová. Wimbledon saw her reach the semifinals but she faced a loss to Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur with a score of 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3.

Heading to the US Open, Sabalenka made history as she became only the second player after Serena Williams (2016) to reach the semifinals of all the majors. After defeating Madison Keys in the semifinals, she lost to 19-year-old American Coco Gauff in the finals with a score of 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka is currently in Cancun, Mexico, gearing up for the WTA Finals as she is set to take on Maria Sakkari in her opening match.