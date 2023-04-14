Barbora Krejcikova is currently in Turkey to represent her country in the Billie Jean King Cup tie taking place this weekend. The Czech Republic are set to take on Ukraine.

Prior to that, she took to social media to outline her decision to lend a helping hand to the people of Turkey.

The Ukrainians had the option of choosing a location for the tie and Krejcikova thanked them for selecting Turkey, a country where she enjoys competing.

"Wanted to share a piece of information from Antalya in Turkey where we are due to play Team Ukraine in BJK Cup. I would like to thank the Ukrainian organizers to set up the tie here in Turkey, a place where I have played in many tournaments and always enjoyed visiting," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Krejcikova acknowledged that while Ukraine is going through a tough time dealing with the Russian invasion, Turkey is also dealing with some serious issues. The country is still reeling from the aftereffects of the devastating earthquake which struck it in February.

Krejcikova stated that in addition to her support for the Ukrainians in these trying times, she also wants to help the people of Turkey. The former French Open champion will be donating the prize money earned this weekend to help the Turkish populace.

"Both Ukraine and Turkey are going through very difficult times. Much like I am supporting the people of Ukraine, I would like to lend a hand to Turks as well," she stated.

"Therefore, I have decided to donate all the funds that I am due to receive from the ITF to represent my country during this qualifying tie. The money will directly help the Turkish population from regions that have been affected by the earthquake, especially local tennis players that have lost close to everything."

Krejcikova plans on keeping an eye on how the money is utilized. She concluded her post with a note of thanks to those who made it happen and their support.

"I am planning to follow up on how the funds will be distributed and used and I want to thank everyone involved that is helping us achieve this," she added.

Barbora Krejcikova's Instagram stories in the lead-up to the Billie Jean King Cup.

Barbora Krejcikova to spearhead the Czech challenge at the Billie Jean King Cup

Marta Kostyuk and Barbora Krejcikova at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Czech Republic have established themselves as a powerhouse of women's tennis, especially at the Billie Jean King Cup. The country has won the tournament 11 times, with six of those titles coming in the last 15 years.

Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova will lead the Czechs as they take on Ukraine in the qualifying rounds this weekend. Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova are part of the Czech contingent as well.

Marta Kostyuk is Ukraine's best bet to do some damage against the Czech Republic. The 20-year-old is joined by Katerina Zavatska, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Dayana Yastremska.

The winner of this tie will advance to the finals, which will be contested from November 7 to 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes