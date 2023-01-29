Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend their Australian Open crown, set for non-Calendar Grand Slam at Roland Garros

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova captured the Australian Open doubles title on Sunday for their seventh Grand Slam, extending their win streak to 24 in Majors.

The Czech pair successfully defended their title in Melbourne, beating tenth seeds Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama of Japan in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) on Rod Laver Arena. With the win, Krejcikova and Siniakova won their third straight Grand Slam, having won Wimbledon and the US Open last year.

The duo will now have the opportunity to hold all four majors at the same time, known as the non-calendar Grand Slam, if they triumph at Roland Garros later this year. The top seeds have won 24 straight matches in Majors since losing the 2021 US Open final against Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Champions at 2022 Wimbledon, 2022 USO, and 2023 AO, they will go for the non-calendar Grand Slam Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova successfully defend their #AusOpen title to capture their 7th major title and extend their Slam win streak to 24 matches.Champions at 2022 Wimbledon, 2022 USO, and 2023 AO, they will go for the non-calendar Grand Slam @rolandgarros Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova successfully defend their #AusOpen title to capture their 7th major title and extend their Slam win streak to 24 matches.Champions at 2022 Wimbledon, 2022 USO, and 2023 AO, they will go for the non-calendar Grand Slam @rolandgarros.

Krejcikova and Sinakova have won 21 of their last 23 matches at Melbourne Park. Before their title run last year, they made the semifinals in 2020 and were runners-up a year later. They dropped just one set en route winning the 2023 title.

"I'm really happy as part of this tennis generation; we are trying to be the best ones" - Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova (left) and Katerina Siniakova pose with their trophy

Barbora Krejcicova and Katerina Siniakova said that they felt honoured to have a long win streak in Majors.

In their post-match press conference after winning the title, Krejcikova said that they have put a lot of hard work along the way, winning some close matches:

"I have to say it's a lot of, like, hard work behind it. Yeah, so many practices. I remember many matches that we got really close. Couple of times we were to the semifinals at other slams, and we weren't just able to get through."

She continued:

"I think with the experience and with everything, as the teams are changing, some teams are not playing anymore or they're retiring, just the generation is changing, as well."

Krejcikova also said that she's happy to be a part of the current generation of women's tennis players and is trying to be the best of the lot:

"I'm really happy as part of this tennis generation; we are trying to be the best ones. We are quite successful. I'm really happy with that, and I'm honoured."

Barbora Krejcikova (#2) and Katarina Siniakova (#1) are the top two women's doubles players.

Poll : 0 votes