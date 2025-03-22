Barbora Krejčíková drops amusing 2-word message amid prolonged absence from tennis

Barbora Krejčíková shared a picture in casual wear and joked about her return to social media after a hiatus. The Czech player was last seen on the court before the Australian Open in the WTA Finals. She had to withdraw from the year's first Grand Slam because of an injury.

Krejčíková, who won three mixed doubles titles at the Australian in consecutive years from 2019 to 2021, faced a back injury while competing in the Asian Swing of the WTA Tour last year. Following that, the persistent injury affected her bouts against Pole Iga Swiatek in the opening group match at the WTA Finals. However, she recorded wins against Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff before succumbing to Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals.

On March 22, she posted a picture of herself, rocking a brown coat with flare denims while talking over her phone on the street. In her caption, she hilariously noted that she was alive as it had been long since she last posted.

"Still alive"

Barbora Krejčíková was heartbroken as she announced her withdrawal from the Grand Slam in Melbourne. She expressed how she loved competing in the Victorian city, saying:

"It's disappointing because I love playing in Melbourne and have such great memories from reaching the quarterfinals last year. ... I'm working hard to get back to full health. I can't wait to see you on the court soon," she shared on her X handle.

Barbora Krejčíková called out the act of 'unprofessionalism' at the WTA Finals when a tennis insider commented on her forehead mid-match

Barbora Krejčíková speaking at WTA Finals 2024 - Media Day - (Source: Getty)

Amid her performance at the WTA Finals, Barbora Krejčíková met with comments by journalist Jon Wertheim. The latter joked about her forehead and it went on air, garnering criticisms from social media users and tennis enthusiasts.

Addressing the remark, the Czech shared a couple of posts on her X account that focused on how it was not the first time a player had faced such "unprofessional commentary" in the sporting realm.

"You might have heard about the recent comments made on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance. As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary."

She added:

"This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media. These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level."

The Tennis Channel later confirmed that Wertheim was taken off the air for an unlimited time.

Krejčíková is the 2024 Wimbledon and 2021 French Open singles champion. Her resume also includes seven titles in the Major Doubles.

