Barcelona Open 2023 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 70th edition of the Barcelona Open.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two, with Alcaraz leading 3-0 in the head-to-head. The last fixture between them came in the quarterfinals of last year's Barcelona Open, with the Spaniard winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz has had quite an impressive title defense so far at the ATP 500 event. It started with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuno Borges before beating compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-5 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he triumphed 7-6(5), 6-4 over 10th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before defeating 12th seed Dan Evans 6-2, 6-2 to book his place in the final of the Barcelona Open for the second straight year.

Tsitsipas started the clay-court tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Pedro Cachin in the second round. He followed it up with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Denis Shapovalov to reach the quarterfinals.

The Greek then beat eighth seed Alex de Minaur to set up a semifinal clash against Lorenzo Musetti. Tsitsipas beat the Italian 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to reach the final of the Barcelona Open for the third time in his career.

Alcaraz will enter the match as the favorite to win given his recent run of form. But Tsitsipas is more than capable of giving the Spaniard a run for his money considering his clay-court prowess.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule

The Barcelona Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the second and last match to take place on the Pista Rafa Nadal no sooner than 4 pm local time.

Date: April 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 pm local time, 9:30 am ET, 02:00 pm GMT, and 7:30 pm IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Barcelona Open live on these respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

Canal+ - Vietnam

CCTV - MIGU

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, FrancePCCW - Hong Kong

WOWOW - Japan

Cosmote - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - SuperTennis

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - South Africa

S Sport - Turkey

TSN - Canada

Tennis TV - India

