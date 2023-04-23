Barcelona Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas earn?

The 2023 ATP Barcelona Open men's singles came to an end on Sunday, April 23, with Carlos Alcaraz winning the tournament by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Alcaraz successfully defended his title with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Tsitsipas in the outdoor clay to become the first repeat champion of the tournament since Rafael Nadal (2016-18).

Despite dropping serve in the third game of the match, the World No. 1 showed no signs of nerves as he wrapped up the win in 79 minutes and picked up his ninth tour-level title. With his win, the Spaniard now has a 10-1 win-loss record in Barcelona and extended his head-to-head record against Tsitsipas to 4-0.

This year, the total prize money at the Barcelona Open was €2,722,480, a 2.3% increase compared to 2022.

Alcaraz's exploits in Stuttgart will fetch him prize money of €477,795 ($525,321) while runner-up Tsitsipas will earn €254,825 ($280,172). The two losing semifinalists, namely Dan Evans and Lorenzo Musetti, will each pocket €132,190 ($145,339).

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Francisco Cerundolo, Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each get paid €69,020 ($75,885).

Players who were ousted in the pre-quarterfinals will each pocket €36,365 ($39,982), while those who made first and second round exits will get €10,615 ($11,671) and €19,910 ($21,890) respectively.

Those players who failed to reach the main draw of the Barcelona Open will also receive some prize money. Those who reached the second qualifying round will each get paid €5,575 ($6,130) while those who competed in the opening round qualifiers will each pocket €3,185 ($3,502).

Barcelona Open 2023: Prize money breakdown for men's doubles

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni won the men's doubles title at the 2023 Barcelona Open.

Argentine pair Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni won the 2023 Barcelona Open men's doubles title on Sunday, defeating Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 6–3, 6–7(8), 10–4 in the final.

Gonzalez and Molteni will take home €167,240 ($183,875), while Koolhof and Skupski will get €89,190 ($81,121). Losing semifinalists will each pocket €45,120 ($41,038) and those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive €22,560 ($20,519).

The players who were knocked out in the opening round of the men's doubles at the Barcelona Open will each earn €11,680 ($10,623).

