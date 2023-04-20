Barcelona Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 5

Day 5 of the Barcelona Open 2023, on Friday, April 21, will see the men's singles quarterfinals taking place.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will be eager to win the tournament this time around and booked his place in the last eight with a 6-3, 6-2 win over 14th seed Denis Shapovalov.

The Greek will face eighth seed Alex de Minaur, who did not have to play his Round of 16 fixture, as his opponent Grigor Dimitrov withdrew due to illness.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner overcame a tough battle with 16th seed Yoshihito Nishioka as he beat him 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Here, he will face compatriot and ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who ousted seventh seed Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 16.

Sinner and Musetti will lock horns for the second time in two weeks, having previously met in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where the former came out on top.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Barcelona Open.

Schedule for Day 5 at the Barcelona Open

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 12 noon local time: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (9) Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (8) Alex de Minaur

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz / (13) Roberto Bautista Agut vs (10) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: (3) Casper Ruud / (15) Francisco Cerundolo vs (6) Karen Khachanov / (12) Dan Evans

Pista Andres Gimeno

Starting at 2 pm local time: Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Followed by: (1) Neal Skupski / Wesley Koolhof vs Nicolas Mahut / Stefanos Tsitsipas

Where to watch Barcelona Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all the matches on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here

Barcelona Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on Pista Rafa Nadal will commence at 12 noon local time, while the opening fixture on Pista Andres Gimeno will start at 2 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 21, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada April 21, 2023 6:00 am ET UK April 21, 2023 11:00 am BST India April 21, 2023 3:30 pm IST

