Barcelona Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Rafael Nadal will make his long-awaited comeback at the Barcelona Open 2024, taking on Italy’s Flavio Cobolli on Day 2 (April 16) of the tournament.

Nada has not played since sustaining an ankle injury back in January and will be joined by other top names like Andrey Rublev and Sebastian Baez on the second day of the ATP 500 event.

The trio will be there on the center court Pista Rafa Nadal and the Pista Andres Gimeno while the outside courts will also see both singles and doubles action.

With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 2 of the Barcelona Open:

Schedule for Barcelona Open Day 2

Diego Schwartzman battled his way into the main draw.

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 11 am local time: (LL) Hugo Grenier vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Followed by: James Munar vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Followed by: Brandon Nakashima vs [2] Andrey Rublev

Followed by (not before 4 pm): Flavio Cobolli vs [PR] Rafael Nadal

Pista Andres Gimeno

Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Diego Schwartzman vs Dusan Lajovic

Followed by: Facundo Diaz Acosta vs [15] Borna Coric

Followed by: Robin Hasse/Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic

Followed by: [8] Sebastian Baez vs Matteo Arnaldi

Followed by: Harold Mayot vs Cameron Norrie

Pista 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Luva Van Assche vs Zhang Zhizhen

Followed by: Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Moltini vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori

Followed by: Tomas Machac vs Juncheng Shang

Followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs Alexei Popyrin

Followed by: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs (Q) Nick Hardt

Where to watch Barcelona Open 2024

Andrey Rublev will be in action.

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Barcelona Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Liv & Tennis Channel

Match Timings

Stefanos Tsitsipas will partner Robin Hassie for the doubles.

Matches on Day 2 of the Barcelona Open will begin at 11 am local time on Pista Rafa Nadal and the remaining show courts. For fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India, the schedule for Day 2 is as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 16, 2024, 5 am ET UK April 16, 2024, 11 am GMT India April 16, 2024, 2.30 pm IST

