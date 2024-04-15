Barcelona Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Rafael Nadal will make his long-awaited comeback at the Barcelona Open 2024, taking on Italy’s Flavio Cobolli on Day 2 (April 16) of the tournament.
Nada has not played since sustaining an ankle injury back in January and will be joined by other top names like Andrey Rublev and Sebastian Baez on the second day of the ATP 500 event.
The trio will be there on the center court Pista Rafa Nadal and the Pista Andres Gimeno while the outside courts will also see both singles and doubles action.
With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 2 of the Barcelona Open:
Schedule for Barcelona Open Day 2
Pista Rafa Nadal
Starting at 11 am local time: (LL) Hugo Grenier vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Followed by: James Munar vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Followed by: Brandon Nakashima vs [2] Andrey Rublev
Followed by (not before 4 pm): Flavio Cobolli vs [PR] Rafael Nadal
Pista Andres Gimeno
Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Diego Schwartzman vs Dusan Lajovic
Followed by: Facundo Diaz Acosta vs [15] Borna Coric
Followed by: Robin Hasse/Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic
Followed by: [8] Sebastian Baez vs Matteo Arnaldi
Followed by: Harold Mayot vs Cameron Norrie
Pista 2
Starting at 11 am local time: Luva Van Assche vs Zhang Zhizhen
Followed by: Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Moltini vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori
Followed by: Tomas Machac vs Juncheng Shang
Followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs Alexei Popyrin
Followed by: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs (Q) Nick Hardt
For the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch Barcelona Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Barcelona Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky UK
Australia - beIN Sports Australia
Canada - TSN
India - Sony Liv & Tennis Channel
Match Timings
Matches on Day 2 of the Barcelona Open will begin at 11 am local time on Pista Rafa Nadal and the remaining show courts. For fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India, the schedule for Day 2 is as follows:
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here