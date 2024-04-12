Barcelona Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more

The 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, the 71st edition of the event, is set to take place from 15 to 21 April 2024 at the Real Club de Tenis.

Home favorite Rafael Nadal sent fans into a frenzy a couple of days ago when he stated that he remains hopeful of playing in the ATP 500. He's not featured on tour since the Brisbane International at the start of the year where he suffered a micro tear on a muscle.

His numbers in Barcelona, however, are simply astounding. He's won the event a whopping 12 times and boasts a 66-4 W/L match record.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to headline the men's draw as the top seed. The Spaniard is 15-4 for the season and is coming off an impressive title defense in Indian Wells. He was forced to retire from the Monte-Carlo Masters last week and will be eager to get his clay court swing to the best possible start at home.

Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Alex de Minaur are set to round off the top four seeds along with Alcaraz. Last year runner Stefanos Tsitsipas, World No. 15 Ugo Humbert, and Russian powerhouse Karen Khachanov are also set to feature at the event.

The Spaniard duo of Roberto Bautista Agut and Albert Ramos Vinolas have received wildcards into the main draw.

With some enthralling action set to unfold in Barcelona, here's a look at how one can keep up with all the happenings at the tournament:

Barcelona Open channel and live streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Here's a list of channels from where viewers can catch the live action from this year's edition of the Barcelona Open:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Canada - TSN

China - ESPN International China

Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans

Northern Ireland; Ireland; Gibraltar; Isle of Man - Sky UK

Africa/Asia 1 - beIN SPORTS Middle East

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Belgium - Telenet (Play Sports)

Luxembourg - BeTV

Africa 2 - Canal+ Africa

Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport

Puerto Rico; Virgin Islands - Tennis Channel

Cyprus - CYTA

Czech Republic; Slovakia - Digisport

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Baltics - TV3 Baltics

France - Eurosport France

Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein - Sky Deutschland

Greece - OTE

Hong Kong - PCCW

Hungary - Network 4

India - Tennis TV

Israel - Sport5 Israel

Italy; San Marino; Vatican City - Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - Eclat

Africa 1 - Supersport Africa

Malta - GO Sports TSN

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

New Zealand - Tennis TV

Norway - TV2 Norway

Poland - Polsat

Portugal - Sport TV Portugal

Romania - RCS & RDS (Digisport)

Balkans - Sportklub

Spain - Telefonica / Movistar

Sweden; Finland - TV4 AB

Taiwan - Sino Catch Sportscast

Asia 2 - beIN Southeast Asia

Turkey - S Sport Turkey

Fans can also stream live action on the TennisTV app.

For more information regarding live streaming details, click here.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here