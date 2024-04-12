Barcelona Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more

The 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, the 71st edition of the event, is set to take place from 15 to 21 April 2024 at the Real Club de Tenis.
Home favorite Rafael Nadal sent fans into a frenzy a couple of days ago when he stated that he remains hopeful of playing in the ATP 500. He's not featured on tour since the Brisbane International at the start of the year where he suffered a micro tear on a muscle.
His numbers in Barcelona, however, are simply astounding. He's won the event a whopping 12 times and boasts a 66-4 W/L match record.
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to headline the men's draw as the top seed. The Spaniard is 15-4 for the season and is coming off an impressive title defense in Indian Wells. He was forced to retire from the Monte-Carlo Masters last week and will be eager to get his clay court swing to the best possible start at home.
Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Alex de Minaur are set to round off the top four seeds along with Alcaraz. Last year runner Stefanos Tsitsipas, World No. 15 Ugo Humbert, and Russian powerhouse Karen Khachanov are also set to feature at the event.
The Spaniard duo of Roberto Bautista Agut and Albert Ramos Vinolas have received wildcards into the main draw.
With some enthralling action set to unfold in Barcelona, here's a look at how one can keep up with all the happenings at the tournament:
Barcelona Open channel and live streaming details
Here's a list of channels from where viewers can catch the live action from this year's edition of the Barcelona Open:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky UK
Canada - TSN
China - ESPN International China
Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans
Northern Ireland; Ireland; Gibraltar; Isle of Man - Sky UK
Africa/Asia 1 - beIN SPORTS Middle East
Latin America - ESPN International Latam
Australia - beIN Sports Australia
Belgium - Telenet (Play Sports)
Luxembourg - BeTV
Africa 2 - Canal+ Africa
Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport
Puerto Rico; Virgin Islands - Tennis Channel
Cyprus - CYTA
Czech Republic; Slovakia - Digisport
Denmark - TV2 Denmark
Baltics - TV3 Baltics
France - Eurosport France
Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein - Sky Deutschland
Greece - OTE
Hong Kong - PCCW
Hungary - Network 4
India - Tennis TV
Israel - Sport5 Israel
Italy; San Marino; Vatican City - Sky Italia
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - Eclat
Africa 1 - Supersport Africa
Malta - GO Sports TSN
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
New Zealand - Tennis TV
Norway - TV2 Norway
Poland - Polsat
Portugal - Sport TV Portugal
Romania - RCS & RDS (Digisport)
Balkans - Sportklub
Spain - Telefonica / Movistar
Sweden; Finland - TV4 AB
Taiwan - Sino Catch Sportscast
Asia 2 - beIN Southeast Asia
Turkey - S Sport Turkey
Fans can also stream live action on the TennisTV app.
For more information regarding live streaming details, click here.
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here