Barcelona Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Holger Rune and runner-up Carlos Alcaraz earn?

Holger Rune delivered a dominant performance to clinch the 2025 Barcelona Open title, defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday, April 20. This marks the Dane's first title of the season.

Alcaraz entered the 2025 Barcelona final riding a nine-match clay winning streak, including a Monte Carlo Masters title where he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the final. Rune, meanwhile, found form by reaching his first clay final since 2023.

Although the World No. 2 seemed to be the favorite to win the clash, Rune, who will return to the ATP Top 10 on Monday, April 21, won the match 7-6(6), 6-2. His victory in Barcelona earned him a winner’s cheque of $593,657 from the tournament's $3,285,728 prize pool, while Alcaraz received $316,621 as the runner-up.

Unseeded Karen Khachanov and seventh seed Arthur Fils, both of whom reached the semifinals, walked away with $164,242 each for their strong showing. Fifth seed Alex de Minaur, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and defending champion Casper Ruud each earned $85,751 after bowing out in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the eight players eliminated in the Round of 16, including qualifier Laslo Djere, lucky loser Jacob Fearnley, the USA's Sebastian Korda, Spain's Pedro Martinez, Jaume Munar, fourth seed Andrey Rublev, Argentina's Sebastian Baez, and qualifier Hamad Medjedovic, each received $45,186.

Those who fell in the opening round, including wildcard Pablo Carreno Busta, 9th seed Frances Tiafoe, qualifier Ethan Quinn, Reilly Opelka, Matteo Arnaldi, Stan Wawrinka, Cameron Norrie, Damir Dzumhur, and Daniel Elahi Galan, each earned $24,742 in prize money.

With this Barcelona Open triumph, Rune builds momentum heading into the Madrid and Rome Masters, and ultimately the French Open.

Barcelona Open 2025 doubles: Luke Johnson and Sander Arends defeat Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury to win third title

Luke Johnson and Sander Arends with the Bank of China Tennis Open -trophies in Hong Kong - Source: Getty

Luke Johnson and Sander Arends got the better of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury 6-3, 6-7, 10-6 to win the Barcelona Open doubles title. The winners have earned $207,786 while the runners-up have bagged $90,060.

The All-Spanish pair of Pedro Martínez and Jaume Munar, along with Constantin Frantzen and Alexander Erle,r earned $45,562 after losing in the semifinals of the ATP 500 event.

This is Johnson and Arends' third title together. They first won a title in Metz in 2024 and also bagged the title in Hong Kong earlier this year. Meanwhile, Salisbury and Skupski have already lost two finals this year, including the Qatar Open and the Barcelona Open.

