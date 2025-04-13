Barcelona Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 1, April 14

The Barcelona Open 2025 will get underway on Monday, April 14. Eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti became the latest player to withdraw from the tournament. He sustained an injury that hampered him in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, April 13.
Musetti gave a good account of himself despite the injury and finished the match, which Carlos Alcaraz won. It was his first Monte-Carlo Masters title and his first Masters 1000 title since winning the BNP Paribas Open in March 2024. He will now arrive at his home tournament brimming with confidence.
Alcaraz is currently on a 10-match winning streak in Barcelona. He won the title in 2022 and 2023 but couldn't defend his title last year due to an injury. Given his recent triumph, he's the favorite to claim a third title here. However, he won't be in action on the first day of the tournament. Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, and Sebastian Korda headline the order of play for Monday.
Rune will take on Albert Ramos Vinolas, who's set to retire this year. Korda will face Matteo Arnaldi in his opener, while Rublev will take on a qualifier. With quite a few exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Barcelona Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 1 of the Barcelona Open 2025
Pista Rafa Nadal
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Pedro Martinez vs Brandon Nakashima
Followed by: Roberto Carballes Baena vs Jordan Thompson
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (4) Holger Rune vs (WC) Albert Ramos Vinolas
Followed by: Qualifier/Lucky loser vs (4) Andrey Rublev
Pista Andres Gimeno
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs Sebastian Korda
Followed by: Qualifier/Lucky loser vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Barcelona Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players live in action at the Barcelona Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Barcelona Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on the main show court, Pista Rafa Nadal, will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, while the matches on the second court in use for the day will start at 1:30 p.m. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows: