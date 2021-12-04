"We are all thinking of Peng Shuai, she is part of the tennis family" - Ashleigh Barty

Women's World No.1 Ashleigh Barty expressed concern over the well-being of colleague Peng Shuai.

Shuai disappeared from public view after accusing former Chinese Vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual abuse. Since then, many have inquired about her whereabouts and WTA chairman Steve Simon recently announced that all tournaments in China have been suspended.

Speaking to Tennis Australia about Shuai's situation, Barty said:

“We are all thinking of Peng Shuai and hoping she is okay. Peng Shuai is part of the tennis family, she has been on the tour for a long time and is someone we all know and respect. The most important thing right now is that she is safe.”

Ashleigh Barty plays down No.1 ranking

Ashleigh Barty also spoke about her return to pre-season training. Despite being at the top of the WTA rankings for some time now, Barty seems to have her feet firmly planted on the ground and feels that the No. 1 ranking doesn't change who she is as a person.

"I've been working hard on and off court, doing everything I possibly can to get ready for January," said the 25-year-old. "The first few weeks of preseason are always tough physically.

“I am proud I was able to finish the year at No. 1, especially after the challenging and unpredictable season. Being the world No 1 is something I am very proud of, but my ranking doesn’t change the way I am. I try and be a good person and do the right thing, regardless of the number next to my name.”

Barty had an outstanding 2021 during which she won Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Masters, among other titles. Despite missing all the tournaments after the US Open, the Aussie did enough to end the year as World No.1.

Barty is among the nominees for the WTA Player of the Year award and given her recent exploits, there is every chance she could win it.

The 25-year-old finished the year as World No.1 for the third year running, thus joining an elite list comprising of Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams.

Barty will be keen to start 2022 on a strong note. She will enter next month's Australian Open as the top seed and heavy favorite. So far, her best performance was a semifinals run in 2020.

No Aussie player, male or female, has won the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978 (Hana Mandlikova did gain Australian citizenship but only after she won the title). Barty seems like the best bet to put an end to the long wait.

