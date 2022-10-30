Basel 2022 final, Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Swiss Indoors

Two of the tour's hottest players, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune, are set to contest the 2022 Swiss Indoors final on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime arrived in Basel on the heels of consecutive title-winning runs in Firenze and Antwerp. He continued his good run of form here, defeating Marc-Andrea Huesler, Miomir Kecmanovic and Alexander Bublik to make the last four. In the semifinals, he knocked out World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime has turned over a new leaf this year. He claimed his maiden ATP title in Rotterdam at the start of the year and is now on the cusp of winning his third title in a single month.

Rune has been equally impressive over the last few weeks. Following a runner-up finish at the Sofia Open, he won his second title of the year at the Stockholm Open last week. The teenager defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift the trophy in the Swedish capital.

Rune didn't let go of the momentum and scored wins over Alex de Minaur, Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech and Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the final in Basel. Similar to the Canadian, he's contesting his third final in October.

With both players in such incredible form, this is a match that must be witnessed. Here are all the details regarding where one can watch the showdown between Auger-Aliassime and Rune.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune match schedule

The singles final between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune will take place following the doubles final on Center Court on Sunday and isn't scheduled to start before 3 pm local time.

Date: October 30, 2022.

Time: Not before 3 pm local time, 10 am ET, 2 pm BST and 7:30 pm IST.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Tennis TV - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

