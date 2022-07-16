Bastad 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Francisco Cerundolo

Date: July 16, 2022.

Match Timing: : 1 pm local time / 7 am ET / 4:30 pm IST.

Tournament: Nordea Open.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Bastad, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Pablo Carreno Busta will look to reach his second final of the season

Fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta takes on Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the Nordea Open.

The Spaniard has won 21 out of 36 matches so far this season. His best result was reaching the Barcelona Open final by beating the likes of Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Lorenzo Sonego, Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman. In the title clash against Carlos Alcaraz, Carreno Busta went down 3-6, 2-6.

After retiring from his opening match at Wimbledon due to injury, the 31-year-old entered the Nordea Open as the fifth seed. He beat Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-4 in the opening round before triumphing 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 over compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, Carreno Busta thrashed third seed Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-0 to reach his second semifinal of the season.

Cerundolo has won 15 out of 26 matches so far this season, with his most notable feat being the semifinal finish at the Miami Masters. The Argentine also put up a tough fight against Rafael Nadal in the opening round of Wimbledon before losing in four sets.

Following the grasscourt Major, Cerundolo competed at the Swedish Open and reached the second round after defeating Pedro Sousa 6-4, 6-3. Here, he stunned French Open runner-up Casper Ruud by beating him 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

In the quarterfinals, Cerundolo triumphed 7-5, 6-1 over Aslan Karatsev to reach his third ATP semifinal of the season.

José Morgado @josemorgado Francisco Cerundolo beats Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 to reach a 3rd ATP semifinal in 2022 in Bastad.



Pablo Carreno Busta vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently 0-0. They will lock horns for the first time on Saturday, with the victor going through to the final of the Nordea Open.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Pablo Carreno Busta -165 Francisco Cerundolo +130

All odds sourced by Oddschecker.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

The match promises to be a tightly-contested one, with both players capable of winning. While Carreno Busta is the more experienced player, Cerundolo has produced some promising performances this season. Given how he played against Nadal at Wimbledon and Ruud at Bastad, it would be crazy to write him off.

Carreno Busta has won 27 out of 38 matches on clay since 2021 and, like several Spanish players, does well on the surface. The 31-year-old has a cautious approach and will look to wear out Cerundolo and force him to make unforced errors. He moves well on clay and this will come in handy when his opponent goes on the attack.

Cerundolo is an aggressive player with a very powerful forehand. The 23-year-old will have to go for the jugular from the start if he is to get the better of his opponent.

While Cerundolo can make things difficult for Carreno Busta, the Spaniard might just manage to get the better of him and reach the final.

Pick: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in straight sets.

