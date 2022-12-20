Battle of the Brits 2022: Players, schedule, order of play, where to watch and more

The 2022 Battle of the Brits is a fun two-day exhibition event being held in Scotland, United Kingdom. It will be held from December 21-22 and is one of two events happening this week, with the World Tennis League being the other.

Three-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Andy Murray is the biggest name participating in the event. The tournament features a mix of young stars on the rise with experienced players across singles and doubles.

With not many tennis events taking place in Scotland, this is a great opportunity for fans across the country to witness some of the best players in the game in person. While for fans elsewhere, it's another two days of entertainment. Here are all the relevant details regarding the Battle of the Brits:

What is the Battle of the Brits?

Showcasing the best of British talent, players have been divided into two teams, representing Scotland and England. This will mark the beginning of yet another chapter in the longstanding rivalry between the two countries. The event is the brainchild of doubles World No. 1 Jamie Murray.

The two-day event will feature singles and doubles matches. The main sponsor of the event is the asset management firm Schroders.

Venue

The 2022 edition of the tournament will take place at the P&J Arena in Aberdeen, Scotland. With a capacity to seat 10,000 spectators, it is the largest facility of its kind in the country.

Players

Dan Evans leads the English contingent at the Battle of the Brits.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray is the star player of Team Scotland and is expected to spearhead their challenge. He reached a couple of finals this year and finished the season ranked in the top 50. His brother Jamie Murray, along with Jonny O'Mara and Aidan McHugh, are also a part of the team.

Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Joe Salisbury, Neak Skupski and Paul Jubb represent Team England. On paper, this is a much stronger team and is expected to have the upper hand in all matches.

Evans is now a veteran, while young talent Draper has made considerable progress this year. Salisbury and Skupski are strong doubles players who have notched up quite a few impressive results as well.

Schedule and Order of Play

The first day of the event will feature a couple of singles matches, while the second day's line-up will feature two singles and doubles matches each. Andy Murray is slated to compete in three matches for now, though the order of play and schedule is subject to change.

Date Time (Aberdeen local time) Match December 21, 2022 Starting 6:30 pm Aidan McHugh vs Dan Evans December 21, 2022 followed by Andy Murray vs Jack Draper December 22, 2022 Starting at 1 pm Jamie Murray/Jonny O'Mara vs Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski December 22, 2022 followed by Andy Murray vs Dan Evans December 22, 2022 Starting at 630 pm Aidan McHugh vs Paul Jubb December 22, 2022 followed by Andy Murray/Jamie Murray vs Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski

Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can catch the Battle of the Brits live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Replays will also be available on Tennis Channel.

Jamie Murray's official YouTube channel will also broadcast the matches, which should be easily accessible to fans all over the world.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the matches, click here.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes