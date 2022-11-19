"Be able to manage your own emotions and stress" - Leading sports psychologist gives advice to Stefanos Tsitsipas' parents after ATP Finals incident

You could cut the tension in Stefanos Tsitsipas' camp with a knife during the Greek star's virtual quarterfinal in the 2022 ATP Finals on Friday. During one such tense moment, Tsitsipas hit a ball in anger towards his parents seated in the player's box after he saw them arguing about his game.

Reacting to the incident, leading sports psychologist Daria Abramovicz shared some valuable advice for his parents and all 'sports parents.'

After showing great form in the opening set, Tsitsipas lost in three sets to Andrey Rublev and was eliminated from the ATP Finals on Friday. His father and coach, Apostolos Tsitsipas, and mother, Julia Apostoli, a former pro player herself, could not contain their emotions during a crucial phase of the match, prompting a reaction from their son.

Abramovicz shared her thoughts on the incident, highlighting that parents of sportspeople need to be able to manage their own emotions and stress, ensuring that the player is not affected by their reaction.

"The first rule of a good sports parent - be able to manage your own emotions and your own stress. Even at the top level. #Tsitsipas," Daria Abramovicz wrote on social media.

Daria Abramowicz @abramowiczd



#Tsitsipas Pierwsza zasada dobrego sportowego rodzica - umieć zarządzać własnymi emocjami i własnym stresem. Nawet na topowym poziomie. Pierwsza zasada dobrego sportowego rodzica - umieć zarządzać własnymi emocjami i własnym stresem. Nawet na topowym poziomie.#Tsitsipas

Another controversy erupted soon after Tsitsipas' match against Rublev in light of the Greek player's comments about his opponent's game. Tsitsipas said that Rublev was able to beat him even with "few tools" at his disposal.

"They’re just hurting him, and it’s hurting his chances" - Jim Courier on Stefanos Tsitsipas' parents' reactions and chatter

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Six.

American tennis legend Jim Courier shared his views on the incident where Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his frustration with his parents in light of their constant chatter during his match at the ATP Finals.

Courier feels that while the Greek youngster's family members are invested in his career and want the best for him, their reactions are hurting Tsitsipas. Courier expressed empathy for the 24-year-old.

"My main takeaway from this is a little bit of a feeling of empathy for Stef Tsitsipas," Courier said to Tennis Channel. "Things that are out of his control are impacting him. His family, they’re so invested in his success. They want so much for him, they want to help him from the sidelines, but they’re just hurting him. And it’s hurting his chances to play good tennis."

Courier further highlighted that Tsitsipas seemed to lose his way against Rublev after being distracted by what was happening in his box.

"You saw how he threw his serve away with two double faults [in the third set]. He got lost in the match when his parents started jawing at each other," Courier added.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the ATP rankings, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a good shot at finishing the season inside the top 3. Casper Ruud, who is in the ATP Finals semifinals, is the only contender to steal the ranking spot from Tsitsipas.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes