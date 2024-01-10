"Be a good one"-Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved hopes for a successful year; cheers him on during 1st win of 2024 in Adelaide. 

World No. 29 Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved recently shared that she was yearning for a stellar year in 2024.

Korda is currently competing at the 2024 Adelaide International. He squared off against Lorenzo Sonego in his opening bout and outclassed the Italian in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(10).

Ivana Nedved, who is often spotted supporting her boyfriend from the stands, wished for an auspicious year in 2024 with her partner. She shared an optimistic post on her social media moments after Korda’s win in Adelaide.

“2024 be a good one,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Ivana Nedved shares glimpses of Sebastian Korda's post match interview

Despite injury troubles and a surgery in 2023, Korda returned to the men’s tour and put in the hard yards to recuperate his fitness. He will be hoping to register important results on the main tour this year.

The American had a promising season in 2023, amassing 26 wins from 42 matches and runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 1 and the Astana Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Queens Club Championships, Winston-Salem Open, Zhuhai Tennis Championships and the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

However, after a series of eye-catching results on the main tour, Korda experienced a slump in his dependable form, chalking up early exits at the Swiss Indoors, Paris Masters and the 2024 Brisbane International.

Apart from Korda's girlfirend Ivana, former top 10 player Radek Stepankek is also expected to support him during important matches on tour. Korda's coaching team includes Radek Stepanek and Martin Stepanek.

Radek Stepanek started coaching Korda in 2022. Interestingly, Radek was coached by Korda's father, Petr Korda, during his playing days.

Sebastian Korda to square off against Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Adelaide International

2024 Adelaide International: Day 3: Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda will take on Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Adelaide International on Thursday.

The head-to-head between Korda and O'Connell is poised at 1-1. The American Korda claimed the bragging rights in their most recent encounter at the Indian Wells.

While Korda outfoxed Lorenzo Sonego in the second round, O'Connell got the better of Alexander Shevchenko. He defeated the Russian in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.

Both players will be determined to pass this test and continue their run in Adelaide. Considering their results on the main tour and ranking superiority, Korda will be the favourite to come out on top.

It'll be interesting to see how O'Connell plans to counter the American's slick all-round game. The winner of this tie could take on Nicolas Jarry or Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals.