Beating Dominic Thiem, beating Rafael Nadal, & my family barbecue: Diego Schwartzman on his top 3 moments of 2020

2020 has been the best season of Diego Schwartzman's career so far. And while filtering through the highlights, the Argentine named his wins over Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, as well as his family barbecue, as his most memorable moments of the year.

Diego Schwartzman broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career this year, which helped him qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals. The 28-year-old also scored his first career win over Rafael Nadal, beating the Spaniard at the Italian Open. He then upset World No. 3 Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time ever.

In an interview with Pagina12, Diego Schwartzman was asked to name his three most special moments of the year. The Argentine replied:

"The victory against Dominic Thiem, the victory against Rafael Nadal, there we already have two...and then we are going to get more sentimental: the photo that I always put at the end of the year when I return and have the barbecue with my family and the people I love, which is always the same."

Schwartzman also explained why his time at home with family and friends is so important to him.

"It is an important photo because I like to remain the same person, even if others have to say that," the Argentine said. "I believe that I am the same person as always and it is fundamental in my ethics of life."

My goal is to be healthy and play 100% in 2021: Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman also spoke about his goals for the upcoming season during the interview. For the 28-year-old, being healthy and continuing to improve in the rankings are the top priorities for the 2021 season.

"I try to be realistic," Schwartzman said. "The place I am in today I earned it, I deserve it, I worked for it. And once I did, I was able to sustain it in tournaments. Beyond the Masters (ATP Finals in London), where I would have liked to compete better, I did very well in all the tournaments after Roland Garros, which was when I got top 10."

"I have the peace of mind that I was able to continue competing with the pressure of having reached the top 10," he added. "That is the goal: to win matches that take you higher, but it is the reality of tennis. My goal is to be healthy and play 100%, because when I play my best I know that I can win many games."