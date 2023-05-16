Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shocking third-round defeat at the 2023 Italian Open as he lost 6-3, 7-6(4) to World No. 135 Fabian Marozsan.

Alcaraz started the tournament in Rome with a 6-4, 6-1 win over compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas. However, he was completely outclassed by the 23-year-old Hungarian. The loss ended the Spaniard's 12-match winning streak that previously saw him win the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open.

In light of that, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg claimed that Carlos Alcaraz's defeat to Fabian Marozsan was one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Truly one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century. Truly one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century. https://t.co/CXKZGLrClk

Several tennis fans were far from pleased with Rothenberg's claim, with one fan stating that defeating Alcaraz was nothing compared to beating the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in their prime.

"At the end of the day, at this point, Alcaraz has one Major. Beating him is nothing like beating the Big 3 in their heyday, at least at this point. Let's pump the brakes a little bit on making it seem like Alcaraz is unbeatable. Lucky loser Struff had a good shot just last week," the fan's tweet read.

AllAboutTennisBlog @TennisBlogger1 @USTennisCenter At the end of the day, at this point, Alcaraz has one Major. Beating him is nothing like beating the Big 3 in their heyday, at least at this point. Let's pump the breaks a little bit on making it seem like Alcaraz is unbeatable. Lucky loser Struff had a good shot just last week..

One user, meanwhile, stated that Emma Raducanu winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier was more shocking than Carlos Alcaraz losing in the third round of the Italian Open.

"Girl an 18 year old qualifier won the USO in her second ever grand slam draw without dropping a set just two years ago… that’s a bit more shocking," the fan's tweet read.

Petty Crocker @MakeItWayne151 Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Truly one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century. Truly one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century. https://t.co/CXKZGLrClk Girl an 18 year old qualifier won the USO in her second ever grand slam draw without dropping a set just two years ago… that's a bit more shocking

Another fan said that Alcaraz's defeat would have been as shocking as Rothenberg made it out to be had he won multiple Grand Slams and was eliminated in the first round of a Major.

"If Carlos had multiple GS titles and had lost in R1 of a GS... then yes, it would be a shocking defeat... but it happening at Rome and as a 1 GS winner? Aren't expectatives too high for this guy? He's not "there" yet," the fan's tweet read.

Gaby S. @gabyserrar @BenRothenberg If Carlos had multiple GS titles and had lost in R1 of a GS... then yes, it would be a shocking defeat... but it happening at Rome and as a 1 GS winner? Aren't expectatives toi high for this guy? He's not "there" yet.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Kalarou @Kafrrrou Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Truly one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century. Truly one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century. https://t.co/CXKZGLrClk Truly one of the most exaggerating tweets of the decade, if not the century

AllAboutTennisBlog @TennisBlogger1 Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Truly one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century. Truly one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century. https://t.co/CXKZGLrClk This, folks, is a textbook definition of what hyperbole looks like. Alcaraz, low-key is likely better on quicker courts, he was probs a bit fatigued after Madrid and still getting used to the conditions in Rome. Plus it was best of three, where top players are more vulnerable.

For those that actually watch tennis and are more realistic - this has happened so many times before to different successful players @BenRothenberg For those who called him unbeatable (despite the fact he's lost quite a lot of matches in his career and has had success for basically 1 year)...For those that actually watch tennis and are more realistic - this has happened so many times before to different successful players @BenRothenberg For those who called him unbeatable (despite the fact he's lost quite a lot of matches in his career and has had success for basically 1 year)...For those that actually watch tennis and are more realistic - this has happened so many times before to different successful players

Divinity Mode 🇺🇦 @jaketennisnut @BenRothenberg This isn’t really a story. Carlos visibly tired after winning Barcelona/Madrid back to back and Marozsan played a totally stellar match. Sabalanka went out in the first round. Winning big tournaments takes it out of you. It’s a thing. @BenRothenberg This isn’t really a story. Carlos visibly tired after winning Barcelona/Madrid back to back and Marozsan played a totally stellar match. Sabalanka went out in the first round. Winning big tournaments takes it out of you. It’s a thing.

Jesse Jenko @JenkoJesse @BenRothenberg the century!? Carlos was tired and this isn't a major. Upset of the year? sure but that's it @BenRothenberg the century!? Carlos was tired and this isn't a major. Upset of the year? sure but that's it

Vansh @vanshv2k @BenRothenberg Definitely not more shocking than All the Serena/Big 4 upsets in Majors. Vinci, Istomin, M. Zverev, Darcis, Rosol, Stakhovsky, even Cecchinato. Soderling too. Like of this year and maybe 2020s -yes. Century - no way… @BenRothenberg Definitely not more shocking than All the Serena/Big 4 upsets in Majors. Vinci, Istomin, M. Zverev, Darcis, Rosol, Stakhovsky, even Cecchinato. Soderling too. Like of this year and maybe 2020s -yes. Century - no way…

"I tried to fight until the last ball" - Carlos Alcaraz on his defeat to Fabian Marozsan

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz admitted after his defeat to Fabian Marozsan that he was unable to match the Hungarian's level despite trying to fight until the very end.

"Well, I mean, I didn't play really, really well obviously. But, of course, he plays his match, he plays at a really high level. I couldn't follow his level. I mean, he was at the same level the whole match. That is very, very difficult," Alcaraz said.

"Yeah, I try to fight until the last ball, but it wasn't enough. Of course, in the second set, it was close. I had my chances at 6-5, 15-30. I would say I could win that set, except little things happen," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the French Open, where he is set to be the top seed for the first time ever at a Grand Slam.

