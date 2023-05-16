Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shocking third-round defeat at the 2023 Italian Open as he lost 6-3, 7-6(4) to World No. 135 Fabian Marozsan.
Alcaraz started the tournament in Rome with a 6-4, 6-1 win over compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas. However, he was completely outclassed by the 23-year-old Hungarian. The loss ended the Spaniard's 12-match winning streak that previously saw him win the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open.
In light of that, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg claimed that Carlos Alcaraz's defeat to Fabian Marozsan was one of the most shocking results of the decade, if not the century.
Several tennis fans were far from pleased with Rothenberg's claim, with one fan stating that defeating Alcaraz was nothing compared to beating the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in their prime.
"At the end of the day, at this point, Alcaraz has one Major. Beating him is nothing like beating the Big 3 in their heyday, at least at this point. Let's pump the brakes a little bit on making it seem like Alcaraz is unbeatable. Lucky loser Struff had a good shot just last week," the fan's tweet read.
One user, meanwhile, stated that Emma Raducanu winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier was more shocking than Carlos Alcaraz losing in the third round of the Italian Open.
"Girl an 18 year old qualifier won the USO in her second ever grand slam draw without dropping a set just two years ago… that’s a bit more shocking," the fan's tweet read.
Another fan said that Alcaraz's defeat would have been as shocking as Rothenberg made it out to be had he won multiple Grand Slams and was eliminated in the first round of a Major.
"If Carlos had multiple GS titles and had lost in R1 of a GS... then yes, it would be a shocking defeat... but it happening at Rome and as a 1 GS winner? Aren't expectatives too high for this guy? He's not "there" yet," the fan's tweet read.
"I tried to fight until the last ball" - Carlos Alcaraz on his defeat to Fabian Marozsan
Carlos Alcaraz admitted after his defeat to Fabian Marozsan that he was unable to match the Hungarian's level despite trying to fight until the very end.
"Well, I mean, I didn't play really, really well obviously. But, of course, he plays his match, he plays at a really high level. I couldn't follow his level. I mean, he was at the same level the whole match. That is very, very difficult," Alcaraz said.
"Yeah, I try to fight until the last ball, but it wasn't enough. Of course, in the second set, it was close. I had my chances at 6-5, 15-30. I would say I could win that set, except little things happen," he added.
Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the French Open, where he is set to be the top seed for the first time ever at a Grand Slam.