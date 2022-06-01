"Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open remains one of the truly greatest challenges in all of sports" - Tennis fans ecstatic after Spaniard fends off Novak Djokovic in remarkable French Open QF

The 59th meeting between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic lived up to their very high expectations, as the pair dueled it out for a little over four hours in Paris to reach the last four of Roland Garros
The Spaniard came out on top this time at the 2022 French Open, putting in a near-flawless performance to reach the semifinals with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory.
Djokovic was very much the favorite on Tuesday, particularly with the 21-time Grand Slam champion's poor run of form heading into the tournament and recent injury concerns. But the Mallorcan put all that aside in front of a packed Court Phillippe-Chartrier to dispose off the defending champion.
Tennis fans on social media were equal parts delighted and surprised at the World No. 5 coming out as the winner. Many took to Twitter to hail Nadal for his impeccable ability to come back stronger from injury, while others were of the opinion that the Serb was unusually lacklustre on the night.
But one common opinion among all the groups of fans was that the duo showcased once again why their rivalry is one of the most exciting ones to ever take place on the ATP Tour.
Despite its ups and downs, and both players blowing hot and cold for some portions of the game, most fans were more than satisfied with the quality of the match they had the good fortune to witness.
"Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open remains one of the truly greatest challenges in all of sports," one fan tweeted.
"Nadal’s best always beats everyone else on that court, that never changed. The only questions were whether and how often he could access that best at 36," another user wrote.
"Over four hours on court. An epic battle between two gladiators which started in May and finished in June," one user wrote.
"Nadal's level was absolutely incredible today, and outworked Djokovic in key moments too. Novak was inconsistent but so much of that was Rafa never allowing for a rhythm. What he's doing in 2022 is staggering to comprehend," another user tweeted.
"Nobody can compare to Rafa, nobody! you go find me another athlete or sportsman that can display this level of play with an active career-threatening injury. This man, I have no words. Just Vamos forever," one fan posted.
Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the French Open
Following his victory over Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal will cross swords with Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. The German defeated one of the title favorites himself in the quarterfinals, prevailing over Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to set up a meeting with Nadal.
The head-to-head between the duo is currently 6-3 in favor of the 35-year-old, who also won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Rome Masters. While Zverev will come in slightly better rested than the 21-time Grand Slam champion, the World No. 5 is now the undisputed favorite to win his 14th title on the claycourts of Paris.