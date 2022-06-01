"Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open remains one of the truly greatest challenges in all of sports" - Tennis fans ecstatic after Spaniard fends off Novak Djokovic in remarkable French Open QF

The 59th meeting between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic lived up to their very high expectations, as the pair dueled it out for a little over four hours in Paris to reach the last four of Roland Garros

The Spaniard came out on top this time at the 2022 French Open, putting in a near-flawless performance to reach the semifinals with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory.

Djokovic was very much the favorite on Tuesday, particularly with the 21-time Grand Slam champion's poor run of form heading into the tournament and recent injury concerns. But the Mallorcan put all that aside in front of a packed Court Phillippe-Chartrier to dispose off the defending champion.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



After 4 hours and 12 minutes,



@RafaelNadal takes down World No.1 Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) in another epic encounter of their storied rivalry! The Spaniard faces Zverev next in the #RolandGarros Semifinals.

Tennis fans on social media were equal parts delighted and surprised at the World No. 5 coming out as the winner. Many took to Twitter to hail Nadal for his impeccable ability to come back stronger from injury, while others were of the opinion that the Serb was unusually lacklustre on the night.

But one common opinion among all the groups of fans was that the duo showcased once again why their rivalry is one of the most exciting ones to ever take place on the ATP Tour.

Despite its ups and downs, and both players blowing hot and cold for some portions of the game, most fans were more than satisfied with the quality of the match they had the good fortune to witness.

"Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open remains one of the truly greatest challenges in all of sports," one fan tweeted.

Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 @alex_crook #FrenchOpen2022 Wow. If that's the last time we ever see Djokovic and Nadal trade blows at a Grand Slam, it was a fitting finale #NadalDjokovic Wow. If that's the last time we ever see Djokovic and Nadal trade blows at a Grand Slam, it was a fitting finale #NadalDjokovic #FrenchOpen2022

Siavoush Fallahi @SiavoushF What a game.. Nadal just too good. Djokovic felt like he was too much up and down today, not used to see him like that. What a game.. Nadal just too good. Djokovic felt like he was too much up and down today, not used to see him like that.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open remains one of the truly greatest challenges in all of sports. Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open remains one of the truly greatest challenges in all of sports.

Juan José @jjvallejoa So Djokovic served for the fourth set at Chatrier of a huge match vs one of the other GOATs, failed to serve it out, lost in 4, even though he was favored? That has never happened before. So Djokovic served for the fourth set at Chatrier of a huge match vs one of the other GOATs, failed to serve it out, lost in 4, even though he was favored? That has never happened before.

"Nadal’s best always beats everyone else on that court, that never changed. The only questions were whether and how often he could access that best at 36," another user wrote.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet Nadal’s best always beats everyone else on that court, that never changed. The only questions were whether and how often he could access that best at 36 Nadal’s best always beats everyone else on that court, that never changed. The only questions were whether and how often he could access that best at 36

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno There hasn’t been and there never will be an athlete who makes me feel the way Nadal does. He’s just the perfect sportsman. An example in life, never give up, hasta el final. There hasn’t been and there never will be an athlete who makes me feel the way Nadal does. He’s just the perfect sportsman. An example in life, never give up, hasta el final.

Chris Fowler @cbfowler The One. The Only. @RafaelNadal .. what a BATTLE! Physical, psychological, tactical test of wills. I've long ago run out of words for the matches between these two. As always a privilege to watch ! @DjokerNole #RolandGarros Enjoyed the call Jason and JC! The One. The Only. @RafaelNadal .. what a BATTLE! Physical, psychological, tactical test of wills. I've long ago run out of words for the matches between these two. As always a privilege to watch ! @DjokerNole #RolandGarros Enjoyed the call Jason and JC!

"Over four hours on court. An epic battle between two gladiators which started in May and finished in June," one user wrote.

bet365 @bet365



An epic battle between two gladiators which started in May and finished in June.



Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal appreciation tweet.



Over four hours on court.An epic battle between two gladiators which started in May and finished in June.Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal appreciation tweet. Over four hours on court.An epic battle between two gladiators which started in May and finished in June.Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal appreciation tweet.👏 https://t.co/mRBKOcAs3B

Nick Carter @nick_bcarter I don't care if it wasn't their greatest battle, it was still an awesome match. The level was still incredible. But in the end, Rafael Nadal remains an unstoppable force at Roland Garros. He was the better player for most of that match and his performance was spectacular I don't care if it wasn't their greatest battle, it was still an awesome match. The level was still incredible. But in the end, Rafael Nadal remains an unstoppable force at Roland Garros. He was the better player for most of that match and his performance was spectacular

B. by Sekumba @Bridget_Otoo



In Australia he was two sets and a break down! He won!



Wow I keep telling you people, NADAL is most dangerous when he’s considered an underdog!In Australia he was two sets and a break down! He won!Wow #Rolandgarros I keep telling you people, NADAL is most dangerous when he’s considered an underdog!In Australia he was two sets and a break down! He won! Wow #Rolandgarros

"Nadal's level was absolutely incredible today, and outworked Djokovic in key moments too. Novak was inconsistent but so much of that was Rafa never allowing for a rhythm. What he's doing in 2022 is staggering to comprehend," another user tweeted.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob Nadal's level was absolutely incredible today, and outworked Djokovic in key moments too. Novak was inconsistent but so much of that was Rafa never allowing for a rhythm. What he's doing in 2022 is staggering to comprehend. Nadal's level was absolutely incredible today, and outworked Djokovic in key moments too. Novak was inconsistent but so much of that was Rafa never allowing for a rhythm. What he's doing in 2022 is staggering to comprehend.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in GIGANTIC NADAL!!While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in @rolandgarros GIGANTIC NADAL!! While he was not starting as a favorite, Rafa managed to transcend himself to win a titanic match against Novak Djokovic in 4 sets and reach a 15th semi-final in @rolandgarros! https://t.co/B6IxG9ntL4

Que THEE chinga, America? 🇵🇷 🎾 @TerpGrad01 @josemorgado The GOAT!!!! All the talk about the foot. All the talk about Alcaraz and Djokovic being the co favorites. All the talk about the night match vs the day. Who is left standing? The King of Clay! #VamosRafa Will have 2 days rest for the semis and should be holding trophy on Sunday. @josemorgado The GOAT!!!! All the talk about the foot. All the talk about Alcaraz and Djokovic being the co favorites. All the talk about the night match vs the day. Who is left standing? The King of Clay! #VamosRafa Will have 2 days rest for the semis and should be holding trophy on Sunday.

"Nobody can compare to Rafa, nobody! you go find me another athlete or sportsman that can display this level of play with an active career-threatening injury. This man, I have no words. Just Vamos forever," one fan posted.

Nicholas Arias @_NicholasArias Nobody can compare to Rafael Nadal, nobody! you go find me another athlete or sportsman that can display this level of play with an active career threatening injury. This man, I have no words. Just Vamos forever. Nobody can compare to Rafael Nadal, nobody! you go find me another athlete or sportsman that can display this level of play with an active career threatening injury. This man, I have no words. Just Vamos forever.

urban myths, legends @urbanmyths @BenRothenberg To all the experts who doubted Rafa Nadal for the umpteenth time, will you ever learn to never, ever bet against Nadal beating absolutely anyone at the French Open? @BenRothenberg To all the experts who doubted Rafa Nadal for the umpteenth time, will you ever learn to never, ever bet against Nadal beating absolutely anyone at the French Open?

Owen @tennisnation To Rafa — you’re the best ever on this surface by a million miles. It’s the hardest thing in tennis to beat you here; you’d think the hardest thing as a fan would be to underestimate you here. We did it anyway, and you proved us wrong. Again. You absolute champion. To Rafa — you’re the best ever on this surface by a million miles. It’s the hardest thing in tennis to beat you here; you’d think the hardest thing as a fan would be to underestimate you here. We did it anyway, and you proved us wrong. Again. You absolute champion.

AllAboutTennisBlog @TennisBlogger1 It was so important for Nadal to finish that match off in four sets to make sure he’s as fresh as possible for Zverev. Incredible to me that he was able to play at that level at his age coming off a five-setter. But now, looking at the draw, who is going to beat him? No one… It was so important for Nadal to finish that match off in four sets to make sure he’s as fresh as possible for Zverev. Incredible to me that he was able to play at that level at his age coming off a five-setter. But now, looking at the draw, who is going to beat him? No one…

Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the French Open

Rafael Nadal squares off against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open

Following his victory over Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal will cross swords with Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. The German defeated one of the title favorites himself in the quarterfinals, prevailing over Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to set up a meeting with Nadal.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



Alexander Zverev powers to the last of 𝙂𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙Alexander Zverev powers to the lastof #RolandGarros with a superb 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Carlos Alcaraz 🇩🇪 𝙂𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 🇩🇪Alexander Zverev powers to the last 4️⃣ of #RolandGarros with a superb 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Carlos Alcaraz 💪

The head-to-head between the duo is currently 6-3 in favor of the 35-year-old, who also won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Rome Masters. While Zverev will come in slightly better rested than the 21-time Grand Slam champion, the World No. 5 is now the undisputed favorite to win his 14th title on the claycourts of Paris.

