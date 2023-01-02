Alex de Minaur picked up one of the biggest wins of his career at the 2023 United Cup, beating Rafael Nadal in three sets. Playing against the Spaniard in a dead rubber after both Australia and Spain were eliminated from the competition, de Minaur came back from a set down to pull off the 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 win.

Speaking at his press conference after the win, the Australian did not shy away from sharing his elation, stating that he felt like he had an "unlocked an achievement" in his career. The World No. 24 hopes to use the win to propel himself during the season, which will continue in Australia until it culminates in the Australian Open.

"I think it's definitely up there. It's one of those wins that, you know, it's one of those achievements that you have unlocked in your career. But also, it's a big win for myself, one that I really needed," Alex de Minaur said. "I'm gonna cherish and use, take all the confidence from this and be able to hopefully take it to have a good Aussie summer."

The 23-year-old was also glad to have the home support firmly in his corner during the clash, adding that it felt surreal to see the fans cheering him on during such a big occasion.

"Oh, it's always a surreal experience. I mean, just walking out there and hearing the support I get on that court is pretty special. Obviously no secret it's my favorite court to play on in front of friends and family," Alex de Minaur said. "I've had so many great memories, and I've been able to add another one to it. I'm extremely stoked. You know, so thankful for all the support I get on this court."

The Aussie described his feelings after the victory, revealing that he felt "still pretty raw" and that it would only settle after a few days. At the same time, Alex de Minaur did not want to dwell on the win too much and wanted to get back on the training court soon so that he could focus on the big picture -- the Australian Open.

"Yeah, it's still pretty raw, I would say. Look, I'm very happy. I'm sure over the next coming days I'll be able to let it really settle. But also don't want to dwell on it. It's an unbelievable win, and it's going to do great things for myself and my confidence and my form going into the Australian Open. But, you know, still the big picture is the Australian Open," Alex de Minaur said.

"I'll get back on the training court and work on a couple things that I could have done better. You know, hopefully get to the Australian Open in the best possible form to go out there and have a couple weeks of good tennis there," he added.

"One of my New Year's resolutions is just to try to be happier and just enjoy myself, enjoy the moment" - Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur at the 2023 United Cup

Alex de Minaur further expanded on his emotional state during the course of the battle against Rafael Nadal, noting that he wanted to stay in the moment while still being able to enjoy the atmosphere and engage with the crowd.

Adding that it was one of his New Year's resolutions to "just try to be happier" and live in the moment, the 23-year-old was glad he was able to stay calm during such a nerve-wracking occasion.

"Yeah, there's two sides to a match like that. You kind of want to stay in the moment. Another part where you're just enjoying the atmosphere, the crowd, and you almost want to get the crowd involved after every single point and get fired up after every single point," Alex de Minaur said.

"I think that's probably the biggest thing I took out. For me, one of my New Year's resolutions is just to try to be happier and just enjoy myself, enjoy the moment. I think I did that very well today. I was able to stay calm in some pretty tight situations," he added.

