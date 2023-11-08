Ana Ivanovic celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday, November 6, and received a video message from her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger. The German wished her a happy birthday and jokingly challenged himself that he could defeat his wife in tennis this year.

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger are one of the most successful sports couples, having won multiple titles and accolades in their respective fields. Ivanovic, who retired from tennis in 2016, was the former World No. 1 and the 2008 French Open champion. Schweinsteiger, who retired from soccer in 2019, was the former captain of the German national team and the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner.

The couple, who married in 2016, have three children together and often share glimpses of their family life on social media. On Monday, Schweinsteiger posted a video message on his Instagram account in which he wished his wife a happy birthday and claimed that this year would be his year to finally defeat her.

"My love! happy birthday. Watch out! I think this is maybe gonna happen this year, I will beat you in tennis. Enjoy the last moments before it happens", he said in the video.

Ivanovic, not one to be intimidated by her husband's confident prediction, responded with a playful yet firm denial, suggesting that Schweinsteiger might need to practice for a few more years before he could even think about beating her on the tennis court.

"Thank you so much my love ❤️ But don’t get your hopes up, beating me in tennis will take a few more years… 😅," she wrote.

A look into Ana Ivanovic's career highlights

Ana Ivanovic's remarkable tennis career unfolded over a decade, punctuated by both exhilarating triumphs and resilient comebacks. Embarking on her WTA tour journey in 2004, Ivanovic quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with, claiming her first tour-level trophy at the Canberra International the following year.

2008 marked a pivotal year in Ivanovic's career, as she reached the finals of the Australian Open, setting the stage for her crowning moment. At Roland Garros, she captivated the world by defeating Dinara Safina in straight sets (6-4, 6-3), clinching her maiden Grand Slam title. This momentous victory propelled her to the pinnacle of the tennis world, ascending to the World No. 1 ranking for the first time.

In the years that followed, Ivanovic faced a period of inconsistency, navigating through coaching changes and grappling with back injuries. In 2012, she staged a remarkable comeback, reaching the finals of the Fed Cup and the quarterfinals of the US Open, cementing her position among the top 20 players.

The 36-year-old unwavering spirit was further exemplified by her frequent partnerships with compatriot Novak Djokovic. The formidable duo reached the finals of the Hopman Cup in 2013. Ivanovic's consistent performances continued as she concluded 2014 within the top five and reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2015.

In December 2016, Ana Ivanovic gracefully bowed out of professional tennis, leaving behind a legacy of 15 WTA titles and three WTA Finals appearances (2007, 2008, and 2014).