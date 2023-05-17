Beatriz Haddad Maia left the court in tears following her devastating loss to Anhelina Kalinina in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. The clash marked the longest WTA match of the season so far.

Kalinina was leading 5-2 in the first set when Maia called for a medical timeout to deal with an issue in her left leg. Maia came back strong after the break and reeled off four consecutive games to clinch the first set in a tiebreak. Kalinina mounted a strong comeback in the second set tiebreak to level the scores.

Maia initially dominated the final set, racing to a 3-0 lead. However, as she struggled to maintain her consistency, Kalinina held her nerve to claim the final six games, winning 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3, and advancing to the biggest semifinal of her career.

The thrilling encounter clocked at three hours and 41 minutes eclipsed Erika Andreeva and Harriet Dart's three-hour and 32-minute long marathon at the ATX Open in February.

Beatriz Haddad Maia broke down in tears while walking off the court to a thunderous standing ovation after the grueling encounter.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



Longest match of the season.



Standing ovation for Bia.



Coming from a country without a lot of representation at the top of tennis, she’s making so many people proud in Brazil



Warrior Beatriz Haddad Maia is in tears after her loss to Anhelina Kalinina.Longest match of the season.Standing ovation for Bia.Coming from a country without a lot of representation at the top of tennis, she’s making so many people proud in BrazilWarrior Beatriz Haddad Maia is in tears after her loss to Anhelina Kalinina. Longest match of the season. Standing ovation for Bia.Coming from a country without a lot of representation at the top of tennis, she’s making so many people proud in BrazilWarrior 🇧🇷❤️🇧🇷 https://t.co/mFEGwMIlFV

Anhelina Kalinina also looked to be overcome with emotion as she waved to the crowd after her victory.

wta @WTA



An incredible match by both players but it's Anhelina Kalinina who prevails in the end.



#IBI23 3 hours and 41 minutesAn incredible match by both players but it's Anhelina Kalinina who prevails in the end. 3 hours and 41 minutes 🙌An incredible match by both players but it's Anhelina Kalinina who prevails in the end.#IBI23 https://t.co/vkGheYExjC

"I can't feel my body or my legs" - Anhelina Kalinina after Italian Open QF win over Beatriz Haddad Maia

Beatriz Haddad Maia during Italian Open QF against Anhelina Kalinina

Reflecting on her victory, Anhelina Kalinina expressed her elation but also acknowledged the toll the Italian Open quarterfinal encounter had taken on her physically.

The Ukranian stated that she couldn't feel her body or legs after the three-hour and 41-minute thriller. She credited her success to a collective effort between herself, her coach, and her fitness coach.

"It feels great, but I can't feel my body or my legs. I think it was the longest match of my career. Thanks to my coach and thanks to my fitness coach because this win is not my win. My part is 50 percent and 50 percent is my fitness coach," Kalinina said in her post-match interview.

Anhelina Kalinina also acknowledged Beatriz Haddad Maia adapting to a more aggressive playstyle which threw off her rhythm initially.

"I started really well and I think it was my weakness because I was a little bit relaxed. Beatriz started to play really great, stepping in, playing really aggressive, but I was just waiting after 5-2. I started aggressive but I started to lose my game," she added.

Kalinina will take on 11th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals of the Italian Open on Friday, May 19.

Poll : 0 votes