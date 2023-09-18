Beatriz Haddad Maia has freak accident in hotel room at Guadalajara Open, withdraws from tournament after sustaining multiple cuts on her body

Beatriz Haddad Maia has been forced to withdraw from the 2023 Guadalajara Open after having an unfortunate accident at the hotel in which she was staying.

The Brazilian star announced the decision on social media after sustaining injuries while getting out of the shower in her hotel room. Haddad Maia stated that the door of the shower box suddenly popped open and she sustained multiple cuts on her hand. The 27-year-old was rushed to the hospital to get stitches.

Haddad Maia mentioned that the injuries were not serious, but she would need time to assess the situation and hopes to be back on the WTA Tour in the latter half of the season. The Brazilian called Mexico a special place that fans and players adore. She also shared pictures of her hands' current condition.

"Hey guys I hope all are doing well Unfortunately this is a more "boring" post, but it is also part of it. Last night, Sunday, at the hotel, getting out of the shower and opening the shower box the door just popped and I ended up cutting some parts of my body off. I had to go to the hospital here in Guadalajara to get stitches (between them in both hands) and unfortunately I will not be able to play here in Mexico (special place for us tennis players due to all the responsiveness of the people and efforts of the tournaments)," Haddad Maia wrote on Instagram.

"Besides the scare I'm fine It could be something much more serious. I will need a few days now to heal the wounds and be able to be back for the latter part of the year; and keep fighting for my goals for 2023. I appreciate the affection and good vibes from everyone. Have a nice week and see you soon," she added.

Beatriz Haddad Maia was set to face Danielle Collins in the first round in Guadalajara as the No. 9 seed, which was one of the most anticipated opening-round matchups in Mexico. She also played at the WTA 1000 tournament last year but lost in the first round.

Beatriz Haddad Maia achieved major career milestones in 2023

Beatriz Haddad Maia pictured at Roland Garros

2023 has been a memorable year for Beatriz Haddad Maia as she reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Roland Garros. The Brazilian defeated Tatjana Maria, Diana Shainder, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Sara Sorribes Tormo, and Ons Jabeur. The victory over Sorribes Tormo made Haddad Maia the first woman from Brazil to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since seven-time major winner Maria Bueno in 1968. Eventual champion Iga Swiatek ended Haddad Maia's fairytale run.

This year, the Brazilian won her maiden WTA 1000 doubles title as she clinched the Madrid Open with Victoria Azarenka, defeating Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the final. The Brazilian has found most of her success in the doubles format in 2023, as she also reached the final of the WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open (with Laura Siegemund) and the quarterfinal at the US Open (with Azarenka).

Apart from Roland Garros, Beatriz Haddad Maia recorded her best singles performance at the Wimbledon Championships. The World No. 18 reached the fourth round in London but had to withdraw against Elena Rybakina. She lost in the first and second rounds at the Australian Open and the US Open respectively.