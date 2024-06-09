"Beautiful" - Emma Raducanu's stylish appearance for Dior in Scotland leaves Paula Badosa delighted

Paula Badosa recently praised Emma Raducanu after the Brit shared highlights from her time at the Dior fashion show held in Scotland. Raducanu has been away from the sport since withdrawing from the French Open qualifiers.

Emma Raducanu is enjoying her time off the court and indulging her passion for fashion. The British tennis star was recently seen at the Dior fashion show in Perthshire, Scotland. Having withdrawn from the French Open qualifiers to focus on the grass season, Raducanu made a stylish appearance at the Dior fashion show in an elegant white dress. Other than Raducanu, celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Maisie Williams also graced their presence at the event.

Highlighting her time in Scotland, Emma Raducanu shared some images on her X handle, featuring her in an elegant white dress, and also included a beautiful image of Blair Castle with the caption:

"Scotland was beautiful @Dior"

Impressed by her appearance, former World No. 2, Paula Badosa lavished praise on Raducanu and wrote,

"You are beautiful."

For those unaware, Emma Raducanu became the ambassador for Dior's makeup and skincare lines in October 2021.

The Dior Fashion Show in Perthshire was a remarkable event held at the grand setting of the historic Blair Castle. Combining the luxury and elegance of Dior with the scenic beauty of the Scottish Highlands, this was the first Dior show held in Scotland since 1955.

"I’m training really hard" - Emma Raducanu on 2024 Wimbledon Championships preparation

Emma Raducanu struggled with injuries, including a notable ankle injury, which disrupted her momentum last year. Her performance dipped as she faced frequent setbacks, hindering her ability to build on her initial success.

The 2021 US Open champion was sidelined for months, missing both the French Open and Wimbledon Championships last year due to hand and ankle surgeries. Her last appearance at a Major was the 2024 Australian Open, where she made it to the second round.

Although she didn't have an ideal clay court swing, Raducanu has decided to shift her focus towards the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. In a recent conversation with "Grazia Daily", the 21-year-old said that she has been training hard and is looking forward to winning the Wimbledon

"I feel good. I’m playing well and I’m training really hard, I’m doing a lot of good things and I know it’s going to happen. If not this Wimbledon, the next Wimbledon. I fully back myself and trust myself. It’s just a matter of when really. I’ve been doing all the right things so I’m just looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd,"