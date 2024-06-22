Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield was touched by an adorable video of Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and his wife Camai sharing a sweet moment on the court after winning the 2024 NBA championship. Broomfield called it "one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever seen."

The Celtics clinched their record-setting 18th title and their first since 2008 with a 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Mazzulla, who became the youngest coach since Bill Russell in 1969 to lead a team to a championship, stayed at TD Garden with his wife until the early hours of the morning, holding hands and walking through the empty arena. The video of their romantic stroll was shared on social media by various sports pages.

Broomfield posted the video of the Mazzullas’ post-game celebration on her Instagram story on June 21.

"I thought this was one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever seen. Joe and Camai Mazzula holding hands walking around the court at 3 am after winning the championship. How beautiful (with face holding back tears emoji)," Broomfield wrote.

Tiafoe recently picked up a hip injury after suffering a fall during his first-round match at the Queen's Club Championships. This injury could potentially put American's plans for the Wimbledon Championships in jeopardy.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield defended him against criticism regarding poor form

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield stood up for him after a critic questioned his form, suggesting the 26-year-old wasn't playing his best tennis. The criticism came after Tiafoe narrowly escaped defeat in his French Open first round against Mattia Bellucci, where he came back from being two sets down to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4.

Tiafoe later shared a post on social media to mark his tough victory over the Italian.

"Nothing good comes easy..... round 1 (green tick emoji). See y'all again tomorrow (three fist emojis). #godspeed #humble&hungry #darkhorse," he wrote in an Instagram post.

An Instagram user criticized Tiafoe, writing:

"Man you not him right now bro you need to get some wins."

Broomfield responded by telling the commenter to take their negativity elsewhere.

"He’s been him. always him. take your negativity elsewhere (followed by two heart emojis)"

Tiafoe's French Open campaign ended in the second round, where he lost 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to Denis Shapovalov.

Frances Tiafoe has a 13-14 win-loss record so far this season. He reached the quarterfinal or more at five tournaments including his final run in Houston, where he lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to compatriot Ben Shelton.

The 26-year-old recently competed at the cinch Championships in Queen's Club and was forced to retire from his first-round match against Rinky Hijikata during the third set.