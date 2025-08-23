"Because we cannot afford it" - Jannik Sinner reveals startling promise he once made to his parents about walking away from tennis

Jannik Sinner recently opened up about a shocking promise he made his parents during the initial stage of his tennis career. The Italian is currently gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing.Sinner was last seen in action at the Cincinnati Open, where he delivered some impressive performances and reached the finals, where he locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz. However, the showdown didn't pan out as expected, as he had to withdraw from the match, citing health conditions. Following this, he also pulled out from the US Open mixed doubles match in order to be fit for his singles tournament.Currently he is training for the US Open, and amid this, he sat for a press conference, where he opened up about a startling promise he made his parents of walking away from tennis if he couldn't reach the top 200 by the age of 23 or 24. Revealing that his family had financial issues back then, he said that they couldn't afford the expenses that came with the sport.&quot;I remember what did I say to my parents? I was younger when when I left home, but I said if I'm with 23 or 24 in around not under the, the top 200, I would stop, you know, to play because we cannot afford it, you know, with the money what we have. And it costs a lot of money to travel around the, the tournaments. And if you have a coach or, you know, I was very lucky to when I was already 18 that I started to earn my money and I felt already safe,&quot; said Jannik Sinner.The Italian is scheduled to compete against Vit Kopriva in the first round of the US Open singles tournament on August 25.Jannik Sinner made his feelings known after his heartbreaking upset at the Cincinnati Open Jannik Sinner experienced a heartbreaking loss at the Cincinnati Open finals against Carlos Alcaraz, as he had to walk away due to fever. The latter claimed an easy 5-0 win, lifting the tournament's trophy. Following this upset, the Italian shared a heartfelt message for his fans, apologizing for the unexpected finish in the post-match speech.Stating that he was sorry to 'disappoint them,' he revealed that he had been feeling sick since a day before the match.&quot;Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys. I’m super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse. I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very very sorry,&quot; said Jannik Sinner.He further congratulated Alcaraz for the win and commended his team for the great work they have been doing the entire season. Sharing best wishes for the Spaniard's rest of the season, he added:&quot;Of course Carlos congrats. Another title. Not the way you wanted to win but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing. You and your whole team are doing amazing. Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season.”The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetterLINKJannik Sinner after retiring from the Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz“Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys. I’m super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse. I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very very sorry. Of course Carlos congrats. Another title. Not the way you wanted to win but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing. You and your whole team are doing amazing. Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season.”❤️Ahead of the Cincinnati Open, Jannik Sinner competed at the Wimbledon Championships, where he progressed to the finals and claimed the victory against Alcaraz.