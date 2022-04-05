"Because Rafa is not jealous of Alcaraz" - Alex Corretja believes that the rise of Carlos Alcaraz will bring the best out of Rafael Nadal

Tennis superstar and 21-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal and his fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz have often drawn comparisons with one another as the teenage sensation and his achievements are a reminder of Nadal during his early days on tour.

Their meeting at the 2022 Indian Wells was a match that drew a lot of attention as the present and future of the game was on showcase. Nadal won the match, reminding everyone that his time isn't over just yet and how Alcaraz has a long way to go.

However, Alcaraz put that disappointment aside and came straight back by winning the 2022 Miami Open soon afterwards as he reminded the tennis fans that perhaps his time had arrived.

Former World No. 2 and two-time French Open finalist Alex Corretja shared his thoughts on the comparison between the duo and how Nadal knows what Alcaraz is going through. Corretja said:

"Because Rafa is not jealous of Alcaraz. He knows that Alcaraz is great, but he still has so long to go in his career, and of course, one day hopefully Alcaraz will be close to Rafa."

Corretja also spoke about how he believes that Rafael Nadal is the best ever, but even he will have to find his best performances in order to beat the teenage sensation. Corretja continued:

"He is much older, but he has got much more experience. He is the best ever, especially on clay, but facing Carlos will be a big challenge for him."

Rafael Nadal's 2022 thus far

Nadal in action at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal, at age 35, has had one of the best starts to the year of his career with a 20 match winning streak that was ended by Taylor Fritz and a rib injury.

Rafael Nadal started off the year with a victory down under as he beat the likes of Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov to set up a showpiece final against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open. After seemingly being down and out after the first two sets, Nadal launched an improbable comeback that saw him win the next three sets and capture his second Australian Open crown.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 Muchas felicidades Carlitos @alcarazcarlos03 por tu triunfo HISTÓRICO en #Miami . El primero de tantos que van a venir, seguro! Muchas felicidades Carlitos @alcarazcarlos03 por tu triunfo HISTÓRICO en #Miami. El primero de tantos que van a venir, seguro! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇪🇸

Rafael Nadal returned to action at Acapulco in Mexico as he added another title at the Mexican Open after having won 2005, 2013, 2020 and this year. En route to winning for the fourth time in Mexico, he once again had to see off Medevedev but this time in the semifinals.

However, his incredible season thus far has seemingly been brought to a halt as he suffered a rib fracture in his match against Alcaraz in Indian Wells. Nadal is set to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines in order to recover completely.

