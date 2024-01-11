"Because they treat women so well? Laughable" - John McEnroe on Saudi Arabia being touted to host 2024 WTA Finals

John McEnroe has scoffed at the idea of Saudi Arabia hosting the 2024 WTA Finals.

After it was announced that Jeddah would host the ATP Next Gen Finals from 2023 to 2027, rumors about the WTA Finals heading to the Middle East nation have been rife.

Last year, the event was held in Cancun, with the city named as the host less than two months before it began. It eventually drew heavy criticism from several players, including World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, over the standard of organization.

There have also been rumors that the country is looking to buy the Miami Open and the Madrid Open.

Over the last few years, Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in many sports including soccer, Formula One, and golf. However, the country's critics have stated that the Public Investment Fund (the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia) was being used to engage in "sportswashing" over its human rights record.

When asked about the same, former World No. 1 McEnroe stated that he would not be shocked if it happened, though he expressed his dislike of Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals.

"It wouldn’t shock me. Let’s put it this way: money talks. “Oh, no, I wouldn’t do that. How much was I offered? On second thought maybe I will do that”," he told ESPN.

"Personally, I disagree with it completely, with the golf and the tennis. The ladies are going to play the WTA Finals there? Are you kidding me? Because they treat women so well? That part is to me laughable," McEnroe added.

The 64-year-old stated that he might rethink his views on the subject as he has huge respect for women's tennis great Billie Jean King, who has previously called for the WTA tour to explore playing a few events in Saudi Arabia.

"I’d be surprised if the Saudis don’t buy those tournaments actually. Not that they will. I’ll be surprised if they don’t have them. Billie Jean endorsed it. Billie Jean King endorsed this? I have so much respect for Billie Jean that I have to actually think about it. Maybe I’m the idiot," he remarked.

John McEnroe: "This idea that tennis players have to set the moral standard, it’s a total joke"

John McEnroe the 2023 Laver Cup.

On the other hand, John McEnroe has stated that athletes should not be criticized for their role in their respective sports moving to Saudi Arabia.

The American stated that many businesses and even governments across the world have openly dealt with the Middle Eastern nation and athletes cannot be questioned when they do the same.

"At the same time, which is also laughable, is the people that can criticize tennis players or golfers for doing something that virtually every business and the government do, which is deal with Saudi Arabia," he said.

McEnroe further said that the idea of athletes having to set moral standards was laughable.

"This idea that tennis players have to set the moral standard, or golfers for that matter, when they’re all making the money, it’s a total joke as far as I’m concerned. We’ll see what happens," he added.