"Been in China for one day and horrific internet is driving me nuts" - Daria Saville provides hack for travelers during her visit to the country

Australian tennis star Daria Saville is currently in China, taking some time off from the sport. However, the 29-year-old has been struggling with poor internet connectivity, due to which she wasn't able to check her WhatsApp or emails.

Saville uploaded some stories on Instagram in which she explained how she solved her connectivity issues, hoping to help future travelers to the country.

"Been in China for one day and horrific internet is driving me nuts. I can live without titktok but I can't access my emails or WhatsApp cause VPN+wifi never works properly. But I found an esim which solves it. Posting it using my new esim," Daria Saville posted.

Saville claimed that an app named 'Nomad' solver her problem and advised her followers to get the regional plan. She aso shared a screenshot of her referral code to help her fans avail a discount.

Daria Saville's first story complaining about the Internet

"get an app called Nomad and then get regional plan. it includes 21 countries and won't need VPN! 20gb of data for 45 days, This is my referral code as I think you can get a discount," added Saville.

In a subsequent story, Saville clarified that the posts weren't sponsored and she was only sharing the information to help people. She also advised that people should download the television shows they are watching before traveling to the country.

How has Daria Saville performed so far this year?

Daria Saville in action at the 2023 US Open

Daria Saville returned to the tour at the Birmingham Classic in June after a nine-month absence due to an ACL tear she suffered at the Japan Open in 2022. Saville failed to make it out of the qualifiers in the grasscourt tournament, falling 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 to Cristina Bucsa.

Since then, she has struggled to make it past the opening states of tournaments on the WTA tour. Her best performance was a semifinal run at the German Open in July. She also reached the second round of the 2023 US Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4.