Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared horrid details of her NFL Super Bowl 2024 experience, where she opened up about having a panic attack after being “harassed” by “grown men.”

Fritz’s girlfriend, social media influencer Morgan Riddle, attended the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11.

The American No. 1 tennis player was not in attendance at the event. Fritz was last in action in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Australian Open, and is now gearing up to defend his title at the upcoming Delray Beach Open.

Several well-known figures such as Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were present at the NFL event. Also in attendance was Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle, however, did not have a pleasant experience as per her latest revelation. After Kansas City Chiefs’ victory, the 26-year-old said that she spent the third quarter of the Super Bowl game in the bathroom after having a panic attack.

"Spent the 3rd quarter in the bathroom of the stadium because I had a panic attack She added that while she initially hesitated, she felt it “important” to disclose the “scary” treatment she and her friend were subjected to by “drunk, gross” male fans during their stay in Las Vegas. "Wasn’t going to post about this but I actually think it’s important to. I can’t believe the level of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days I’ve been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly – basically every few minutes when we were out in public," Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend wrote. "And it was really bad at the [Super Bowl] game today. We couldn’t even enjoy the game without getting bothered by drunk, rude, gross male fans. It’s extremely stressful and scary," she added. "Luckily I've never experienced something like this with tennis" – Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on her Super Bowl experience Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle pictured at the 2023 Laver Cup 2023 Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle then shared a video of her bawling her eyes out as she narrated a disturbing incident involving a child’s father making a pass at her and her friend. "There was a father at the game with his son who looked about 10 years old. He used his kid as a vehicle to try to hit on us – and his own son, a child, turned to him and said, 'Dad, what are you doing?' how do you think little boys become obnoxious men?” she wrote on Instagram. Morgan Riddle has been very vocal about the hateful and misogynistic remarks she is subjected to from male tennis fans. She, however, said that she had “luckily” never experienced such harassment in tennis. "I have male sports fans who follow me and luckily I’ve never experienced something like this with tennis," she said about the NFL Super Bowl game. Morgan Riddle shares her NFL Super Bowl experience on Instagram Fritz’s girlfriend urged all her male followers to understand the seriousness of the situation. "But I just hope any guy reading this understands the gravity of your words and actions. We’re all just there to try and watch the football game. Getting grabbed by grown men is scary and I’m sensitive," she concluded.