"Been there, done that" - Jimmy Connors on missing New York for a 'different' US Open with wife and daughter 

Jimmy Connors lifted the US Open trophy on five occasions during his career and returns to Flushing Meadows almost every year in the capacity of a coach, observer, or a spectator.

The former World No. 1 was, however, conspicuous by his absence at this year's tournament. Clearing the air, Connors revealed that he was a "different" US Open this year — the US Dance Championships — with his wife Patti and daughter Aubree, who were participating in the competition.

In the latest episode of the Advantage Connors podcast with his son Brett, the American said he was asked by some of the dance competition judges about missing the New York Slam, to which he responded that he had "been there and done that".

"I've had a busy week, I've been in Orlando, watching your mom and Aubrey in the US dance competition, where they both did great," Jimmy Connors said. "It was a successful competition."

"I was lucky enough, some of the judges and the major people in the dance competition asked me to come up and do an interview and they said, you know, why aren't you at the US open?" he continued. "And I said, well, I've been there and done that, but I'm at this US open."

Connors went on to draw parallels between tennis and dance, saying that he realised after watching some of the performances that both the dance floor and the tennis court require immaculate footwork and swift movement.

"It was really interesting to compare the two with tennis and dancing, You know, with the dancing is elegant, but still with the footwork and, and the movement and the, in the way they maneuver on the floor is the way we maneuver around the court too."

"I know who were the winners" - Jimmy Connors on catching up with the US Open

Coco Gauff after winning the US Open.

Shifting his focus to the US Open tennis tournament, Jimmy Connors said while he missed a lot of the action, he definitely knew who the winners in New York were.

Speaking about the women's singles final, the American said he had his money on Aryna Sabalenka, but was not surprised to see Coco Gauff lifting the trophy after the results that she had posted over the course of the American summer.

"I know who were the winners, I know Coco Gauff came through and won her first Grand Slam over Aryna Sabalenka who, by the way, I would have to say it, I picked her at the beginning of the tournament."

"But I know, Coco has had a tremendous summer, a very successful and is playing some magnificent tennis and and for her to come through when that, especially after the summer that she has had, has been pretty good," he added.

Jimmy Connors lifted his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in 1974, the year that he also won his maiden New York crown. He has a total of eight Grand Slam titles to his name.