Venus Williams has described how her life was before getting diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome. The American was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2011 and took a brief hiatus from tennis before returning to the sport.

Venus Williams spoke with Erin Andrews at BIO 2022 and spoke about her diagnosis. She said that before this happened, she felt that she could never get into shape and that it made her feel lazy.

"I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Sjogren's syndrome," Venus Williams said. "Before that, I just would, I felt like I could never get into shape and it made me feel lazy. Because all I have ever done is work hard and it was difficult to work hard and I still worked but I didn't want to work because I felt so bad. I would periodically go to the doctor and say I don't feel well , I can't, I'm constantly exhausted. That went on for about seven years before I got too sick."

Ron Leuty @rleuty_biotech

#BIO22 Before diagnosis, @Venuseswilliams said she always felt tired, lying in bed, sitting in a chair was hard, painful. Relief after 7 yr journey bc diagnosis was "stepping stone" toward treatment Before diagnosis, @Venuseswilliams said she always felt tired, lying in bed, sitting in a chair was hard, painful. Relief after 7 yr journey bc diagnosis was "stepping stone" toward treatment#BIO22

"What really lifted me was the Olympics"- Venus Williams

Williams said that the Olympics lifted her

During the interview, Williams also said that the 2012 Olympics in London was what lifted her and made her believe she could get back to playing tennis. She also reminisced about the time her father made her watch Olympics-themed films as a child when tennis returned as an Olympic sport.

"It wasn't great. What really lifted me was the Olympics," Williams added. "2012, it was London. I love The Look picks. It just came back as an Olympic sport and 88. My dad would have us watch all of these films, these Olympic films, it was a part of our mental training. I was like eight years old. We would watch Greg Lu gain us, Jackie Jordan Kersey. My dad loved the Olympics. "

The former World No. 1 also said that being a participant or a volunteer at the Olympics is the most beautiful feeling. She stated that playing the tournament was motivation for her to come back on tour and play tennis.

"If you get there, have the chance to go, it's the most beautiful feeling to be a participant, a volunteer, it's incredible," Williams continued. "That's what I found out and I needed to get back to this incredible place. I had to qualify. I definitely came back a lot sooner then ideally I would have wanted to but I had to get to the Olympics, you know? That was definitely a motivation for me."

Venus Williams she won the gold medal in the Women's doubles competition with her sister Serena Williams. The pair beat the Czech duo of Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka in the final. She was eliminated in the third round of the singles tournament after losing to Angelique Kerber.

Harold Andrés @BIBANDIER

Serena Williams and Venus Williams celebrate on the podium l2012.cm/Kp4iKj - London 2012 Olympics http://t.co/DtNaHt3G Serena Williams and Venus Williams celebrate on the podium l2012.cm/Kp4iKj - London 2012 Olympics http://t.co/DtNaHt3G

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far