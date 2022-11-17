"Being 19 years old and No. 1 in the world sort of helps him in a way" - Dmitry Tursunov on how Carlos Alcaraz is inspiring Holger Rune

Dmitry Tursunov believes that Carlos Alcaraz being the World No. 1 at the age of 19 helps Holger Rune in a way.

Rune has had a breakout season in 2022 and won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Paris by beating Novak Djokovic in the final, which also helped him enter the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Tursunov was asked if any youngster had impressed him. He praised Paris Masters champion Rune for his rapid improvement and also said that Alcaraz being the World No. 1 at the age of 19 is helpful for the Dane as it would make him believe that reaching the top at a young age was possible.

"There's, of course, a lot of talent out there as well as technological improvement. I think everything else sort of helps. It helps to develop players a little bit younger. Honestly, I have watched more women’s matches because of the job I have and so I don't really get to watch that much men's," Tursunov said.

"Obviously, Holger Rune is doing very well right now. I remember saw him just two years ago in Turkey and he was playing $15Ks there. He's had a very rapid improvement. I think that the fact that Alcaraz just being 19 years old, and being No 1 in the world, sort of helps him in a way. Because he sees that and says 'Hey, it's possible,'" he added.

Carlos Alcaraz is the year-end World No.1 for 2022

Carlos Alcaraz with the year-end World No. 1 trophy

Carlos Alcaraz will end 2022 as the top-ranked ATP player and was awarded the ATP year-end World No. 1 trophy during the ATP Finals in Turin. The Spaniard became the first player outside of the Big 4 — Roger Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray — to attain the feat.

Alcaraz said that it felt incredible to be recognized alongside some of the legends of the game.

"It's incredible that for so many years it was Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, or Murray, and then a 19-year-old 'Chico' comes along and succeeds in this. It means so much to me. Being a part of tennis history alongside these legends is just an incredible feeling," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard also said that he would've been happy if Rafael Nadal had taken the No. 1 ranking from his grasp.

"All my life, I have gone with Rafa and here also, I wanted him to win. Even if he had taken the number 1 from me, I would have been happy. I was hoping Djokovic would win against Tsitsipas because I also have a good relationship with Novak," he added.

